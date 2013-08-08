US STOCKS-Futures up, pointing to rebound after 3-day decline

* S&P 500 poised to gain after three days of losses
* JPMorgan faces criminal probes over mortgages
* Tesla Motor and Groupon rally after results
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6.8 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Thursday, indicating that equities would rebound
following three straight days of losses, though steep gains may
be hard to come by with few market catalysts.
Equities have declined this week, pulling back from record
levels, on growing concerns the Federal Reserve will start to
reduce stimulus this year as the economy recovers.
The S&P 500 fell under its 14-day moving average of
1,694.06, which had been serving as a support level. The index
is still up almost 19 percent in 2013.
While investors have digested the new uncertainty over the
U.S. central bank's stimulus, Wall Street may struggle to return
to its recent records, given a dearth of catalysts. Daily
trading volume this week has been among the lowest this year.
"There are still concerns about the Fed, but I think they
have largely been priced into markets," said Randy Billhardt,
head of capital markets at MLV & Co in New York. "The trend of
the market should remain higher."
Equity markets have been closely tied to central bank
policy, with many investors concerned economic growth momentum
may lose steam without the Fed's help. Weekly jobless claims,
due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), will be studied for insight
into the strength of the market.
Claims are seen rising by 10,000 to 336,000 in the latest
week. The last major read on the labor market, last week's July
payroll report, was much weaker than expected.
JPMorgan Chase & Co will be in focus a day after the
company said it faces a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of
Justice over sales of mortgage-backed securities and that civil
investigators have already concluded it violated securities
laws.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13.5 points.
Retail stocks will be in the spotlight as companies report
their monthly same-store sales data. Costco Wholesale Corp's
July sales came in below expectations.
Shares of Tesla Motors Inc jumped 14 percent to
$153 in premarket trading a day after the electric car maker
posted an unexpected quarterly profit. The stock has been a
major momentum favorite this year, up almost 300 percent in
2013.
Groupon Inc shares soared 22 percent to $10.66
before the bell. On Wednesday, the online coupon company
reported revenue that exceeded expectations and named its
co-founder as chief executive.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc late Wednesday
reported third-quarter revenue that missed expectations, though
it raised its full-year profit view. Shares fell 4.8 percent to
$75.42 in premarket trading.
Priceline.com Inc and Nvidia Corp are
scheduled to report results later Thursday.
Of 434 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 66.8
percent topped analysts' expectations, in line with the 67
percent beat rate over the past four quarters. In terms of
revenue, 54.1 percent beat estimates, more than in the past four
quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.
Overseas, shares climbed on optimism after China's July
exports rose 5.1 percent, topping expectations and spurring hope
the world's second-largest economy might be stabilizing after
more than two years of slowing growth, although an imminent
rebound still looks unlikely.