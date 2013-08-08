US STOCKS-Wall St flat as rebound loses steam; JPMorgan weighs

* JPMorgan shares fall on probe over mortgages; Dow slips
* Jobless claims rise less than expected in latest week
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct; S&P flat; Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Thursday after an earlier rebound, following three days of
declines, fizzled by mid-morning as investors booked recent
profits amid a dearth of market catalysts.
JPMorgan Chase & Co was among the largest decliners
on the Dow Jones industrial average; shares fell 1.3 percent to
$54.60. The biggest U.S. bank by assets faces a criminal probe
by the U.S. Department of Justice over sales of mortgage-backed
securities.
The S&P financial sector index was off 0.3 percent.
Stocks had inched lower much of this week, pulling back from
record levels, on concerns the Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus efforts this year as the economy recovers.
Gains in equities have been closely tied to the Fed's
stimulative policy, and many investors are concerned economic
growth may lose steam without the Fed's help.
"If we end lower, this would be the first four straight days
of losses this year. We've had this tremendous rally this year
so the market is just taking a breather, digesting the good
earnings season winding down," said Ryan Detrick, senior
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.87
points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,436.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.28 points, or 0.02 percent, at
1,690.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.11
points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,661.12.
The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 20 points away from the
all-time high of 1,709.67 set last week. Earlier in the session,
it had risen above its 14-day moving average of 1,694.06.
Lifting the Nasdaq, Microsoft Corp shares rose 2.5
percent to $32.86.
Shares of Tesla Motors Inc jumped 14.2 percent to
$153.46 a day after the electric car maker posted an unexpected
quarterly profit. The stock has been a major momentum favorite
this year, up almost 350 percent in 2013.
On the data front, U.S. weekly jobless claims rose less than
expected to 333,000 in the latest week. Overseas, China's July
exports rose 5.1 percent, topping expectations and spurring hope
the world's second-largest economy might be stabilizing after
more than two years of slowing growth.
Costco Wholesale Corp's July sales were below
expectations, sending shares 1.2 percent lower to $117.90.
But Groupon Inc shares soared 24 percent to $10.83.
Late Wednesday, the online coupon company reported revenue that
exceeded expectations and named its co-founder as chief
executive.
Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency,
reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as it booked
more hotel and vacation packages, and it forecast full-year
revenue above current analysts' estimates.
Shares jumped 34 percent to $12.35.
Priceline.com Inc and Nvidia Corp are
scheduled to report results later Thursday.
Of 434 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 66.8
percent topped analysts' expectations, in line with the 67
percent beat rate over the past four quarters. In terms of
revenue, 54.1 percent beat estimates, more than in the past four
quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.