US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds after 3-day drop, led by tech sector

* JPMorgan shares fall on probe over mortgage
* Jobless claims rise less than expected in latest week
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday,
rebounding after three days of declines, led by gains in the
technology sector.
Wall Street had opened higher, trimming some gains later in
the morning before getting a boost from tech shares such as
Microsoft Corp in afternoon trading.
Microsoft shares rose 3 percent to $33.01 in heavy
volume. The S&P information technology sector rose 0.5
percent.
Shares of Tesla Motors Inc jumped 14.2 percent to
$153.46 a day after the electric car maker posted an unexpected
quarterly profit. The stock has been a major momentum favorite
this year, up almost 350 percent in 2013.
"We're in the season when trading volume is low and
volatility is low, and there is not much real catalysts to move.
In this kind of a day, a few big players could move the market
up and down," said Randy Frederick, managing director of active
trading for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.80 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 15,519.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.36 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,698.27. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.81 points, or 0.51
percent, at 3,672.82.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is about 10 points away from
all-time high of 1,709.67 set last week, and is trading above
its 14-day moving average of 1,694.50.
Stocks had inched lower much of this week, pulling back from
record levels, on concerns the Federal Reserve will start to
reduce its stimulus efforts this year as the economy recovers.
Gains in equities have been closely tied to the Fed's
stimulative policy, and many investors are concerned economic
growth may lose steam without the Fed's help.
Groupon Inc shares soared 27 percent to $11.05.
Late Wednesday, the online coupon company reported revenue that
exceeded expectations and named its co-founder as chief
executive.
JPMorgan Chase & Co was among the largest decliners
on the Dow Jones industrial average; shares fell 0.8 percent to
to $54.87. The biggest U.S. bank by assets faces a criminal
probe by the U.S. Department of Justice over sales of
mortgage-backed securities.
Data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims rose less than
expected to 333,000 in the latest week. Overseas, China's July
exports rose 5.1 percent, topping expectations and spurring hope
the world's second-largest economy might be stabilizing after
more than two years of slowing growth.
Orbitz Worldwide Inc, an online travel agency,
reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as it sold more
hotel and vacation packages, and forecast full-year revenue
above analysts' estimates. Shares jumped 37
percent to $12.68.
Priceline.com Inc and Nvidia Corp are
scheduled to report results later Thursday.
Of 434 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 66.8
percent topped analysts' expectations, in line with the 67
percent beat rate over the past four quarters. In terms of
revenue, 54.1 percent beat estimates, more than in the past four
quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.