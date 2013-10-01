US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as gov't shutdown seen short-lived

* Investors see buying opportunity if shutdown not prolonged
* Apple shares jump on Icahn dinner with CEO Cook
* U.S. seeks delay in trial on U.S. air, AMR deal due to
shutdown
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. stocks kicked off a new
month and a new quarter with gains on Tuesday as investors, for
now, appeared confident that the first partial government
shutdown in nearly two decades would be short-lived.
After declining seven out of the past eight sessions on
concerns about a possible shutdown, Wall Street rebounded on
Tuesday as investors viewed the pullback as a buying opportunity
in the absence of an extended shutdown.
Trading volume totaled about 6 billion shares on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, lower than the
average daily closing volume of about 6.3 billion this year.
Congress missed a midnight deadline to agree on a spending
bill, resulting in up to 1 million workers being put on unpaid
leave. A fight over President Barack Obama's healthcare law was
at the center of the impasse.
The Democratic-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to kill
Republicans' latest attempts to modify an emergency government
funding bill, stripping proposed amendments from the spending
bill and sending back to the House a "clean" bill that would
fund government agencies until Nov. 15.
"This time around, the markets have been so blissfully
unconcerned that this hasn't been a problem. It could start to
bite now, of course. But for me, the main story is the number of
people not receiving paychecks or producing output," said Eric
Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management in
Toronto.
Lascelles said he estimates that each week the shutdown
persists will shave about 0.1 percentage point from
fourth-quarter GDP.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.03 points,
or 0.41 percent, at 15,191.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 13.45 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,695.00. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 46.50 points, or 1.23
percent, at 3,817.98.
In the latest economic data, the Institute for Supply
Management's manufacturing index came in at 56.2, up from the
previous month and above expectations for a reading of 55.
But with the closure of federal government agencies, the
release of a report on construction spending in August was
delayed. If no deal is reached by Friday, the closely watched
payroll report will also be delayed.
The report on private sector hiring in September by payrolls
processor Automatic Data Processing will be released on
Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. (1215). Weekly initial jobless claims
data due on Thursday will also be released as scheduled.
"We are thinking that it may go two weeks and get close to
the October 17 date. Then the whole thing ratchets up in
intensity. The debt limit fight and the budget fight are related
in a way, so they provide each side with more pressure points,"
said David R. Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland
Advisors, in Sarasota, Florida.
Supporting the Nasdaq, shares of Apple Inc rose 2.4
percent to $487.96 on news that billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn "pushed hard" for a share buyback when he had dinner
with Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which is fighting a proposed
merger of US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines
parent AMR Corp, asked a judge on Tuesday to postpone
a trial in the case, saying the shutdown would prevent its staff
from working. Shares of US Airways were up 3.9 percent at $19.69
while AMR rose 8.3 percent to $4.45.
Merck & Co announced a plan to cut annual operating
costs by $2.5 billion by the end of 2015 and eliminate 8,500
jobs. Shares rose 2.4 percent to $48.74, one of the biggest
boosts to the S&P 500.
Wall Street has managed to avoid steep downside during
similar incidents. During the federal government shutdown from
Dec. 15, 1995 to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P 500 added 0.1 percent.
During the Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 1995, shutdown, the benchmark
index rose 1.3 percent.
Investors were also eyeing the tone of negotiations as a
possible template for the upcoming debate on lifting the debt
ceiling in mid-October, which could result in a default on U.S.
debt if not passed. The debt limit issue is considered to have a
bigger impact on markets.