US STOCKS-Wall Street gains, govt shutdown extends for fourth day

* Shutdown in fourth day amid fears it will involve debt
limit decision
* Dow, S&P 500 rebound after week of losses
* IPO filing shows Twitter had loss in first half of year
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 4 U.S. stocks rose on Friday after
a week of losses driven by uncertainty surrounding the partial
shutdown of the U.S. government.
The S&P 500 has fallen for nine of the past 12
sessions, but several stock sectors rose on Friday, led by
materials, which were up 0.8 percent, and healthcare up 0.6
percent.
Many investors fear the budget impasse will drag on until
bickering Washington lawmakers are faced with reaching agreement
to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default in less than two
weeks.
Investor confidence was boosted on Thursday when newspaper
reports said Republican House Speaker John Boehner told his
party colleagues he would work to avoid a U.S. debt default.
"Now there is sort of a timeline. When we first started
looking at [the shutdown], it looked like it could go on for
weeks," said Thomas Nyheim, vice president and portfolio manager
at Christiana Trust in Greenville, Delaware. "But not if it's
coming out of the Republican conference that they are going to
figure this out before we hit the debt ceiling."
Boehner and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor reiterated a
call for negotiations on Friday but did not indicate any change
in their positions. House Republicans have tried unsuccessfully
to use the emergency funding bill to delay the new healthcare
law and attach provisions that would only fund government
agencies piecemeal.
Democrats and President Barack Obama want a simple vote on
funding the entire federal government.
While a short-term federal government closure would have a
modest economic impact, there could be damage to the modest
recovery the longer the shutdown lasts.
The debt ceiling issue is considered more critical. The
Treasury Department warned a debt default would be
"catastrophic."
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, said the shutdown would hurt growth in the last quarter
of this year, while the Bank of Japan said an extended budget
standoff would have a severe global impact.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.20 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 15,044.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,686.09. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.54 points, or 0.62
percent, at 3,797.88.
While shutdown concerns have pressured equities over the
past two weeks, the S&P 500 index has frequently found
support at its 50-day moving average of 1,679.61, though it
closed slightly below that level on Thursday.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, has been rising lately but was down nearly 3 percent to
17.15 on Friday, historically a low reading for the VIX.
The benchmark S&P is down 1.6 percent this week, while
healthcare stocks are up 0.4 percent.
Nyheim, who owns health care stocks, noted the industry's
performance may be attributed to the opening of state healthcare
exchanges on Tuesday and the possibility that medical device
manufacturers may have their taxes lowered from rates currently
in the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.
"In the short term, it may be the exchanges, but we look at
it much more long term. And there may be some kind of deal where
the medical device manufacturers won't have the same tax," said
Nyheim.
Government economic data has been delayed because of the
shutdown, and the September payrolls report from the Labor
Department was not released as scheduled.
Twitter Inc gave potential investors their first glance at
its financials on Thursday when it publicly filed documents for
an initial public offering. The information showed that revenue
at the social networking company almost tripled in 2012, though
it posted a loss in the first half of 2013.
Potbelly Corp said late Thursday its initial public
offering of 7.5 million shares had priced at $14 each. In its
first day of trading, the stock rose 138 percent to $33.33.