US STOCKS-Futures flat as Washington deadlock continues

* Amazon wins court ruling in CIA contract dispute
* PHH exploring unit split - sources
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 0.2 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as small signs of progress began to
emerge in the fiscal standoff among politicians in Washington.
* With the partial government shutdown in its second week,
and nine days until a decision must be reached to raise the
nation's debt ceiling, President Barack Obama on Monday said he
would accept a short-term increase in the nation's borrowing
authority to avoid a default.
* In addition, a Senate aide said Republican Senator Rob
Portman, an Ohioan influential on budget issues, was floating a
plan to cut federal spending and reform the U.S. tax code as
part of a broader deal to reopen shuttered government agencies
and raise the government's debt ceiling.
* The government shutdown has led to a dearth of economic
data releases, leaving investors to focus on the fledgling
earnings season. After the close on Tuesday earnings are
expected from former Dow component Alcoa Inc and KFC
parent company Yum! Brands Inc.
* The longer the government shutdown continues, the greater
the damage on the economy could be, increasing the probability
the Federal Reserve will leave its economic stimulus measures in
place.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
flat, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
* PHH Corp is exploring splitting up its mortgage
and auto fleet leasing businesses, and selling each of the
units, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Monday.
* A U.S. court ruled in favor of Amazon.com Inc,
which is locked in a dispute with International Business
Machines over a $600 million cloud computing contract
awarded by the Central Intelligence Agency, a court notice
showed.
* U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co on Monday
lowered its outlook for 2013 global potash shipments, citing
weaker demand in India and a delay in settling a second-half
contract between its export agency Canpotex Ltd and China's
Sinofert Holdings Ltd.
* European shares fell on Tuesday, with medical technology
group Getinge slumping after a profit warning, as the
United States' budget stalemate weighed on stock markets.
* Asian shares rose as data showed China's services industry
continued to expand, soothing to some extent nerves jarred by
fears of a U.S. debt default as the U.S. government shutdown
entered a second week.