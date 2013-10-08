US STOCKS-Futures flat as Washington deadlock drags on

* Earnings season to begin with Alcoa reporting after market
close
* Amazon.com wins court ruling in CIA contract dispute
* PHH exploring unit split - sources
* J.C. Penney jumps on turnaround update
* Futures: Dow flat, S&P off 0.1 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as signs of small progress appeared
to resolve the fiscal standoff in Washington, although an
agreement still remained elusive.
With the partial U.S. government shutdown in its second week
and only nine days left for Congress to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling, President Barack Obama said he would accept a
short-term increase to avoid a default.
A Senate aide said Republican Senator Rob Portman, who is
influential on budget matters, floated a plan to cut federal
spending and reform the U.S. tax code as part of a broader deal
to reopen shuttered government agencies and raise the debt
ceiling.
"There is no question that anxiety is building within the
marketplace over the impasse and the fear that perhaps the
unthinkable might happen," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The underlying tone of the market suggests uneasiness is
increasing, but certainly not to the point where the panic
button is likely to be pushed."
The shutdown has led to a dearth of economic data releases,
leaving investors to focus on the earnings-reporting season.
However, earnings are more likely to affect individual companies
than drive marketwide moves.
After Tuesday's market close, former Dow component Alcoa Inc
will report earnings as will KFC parent company Yum!
Brands Inc.
The longer the government shutdown continues, the greater
the damage to the economy, according to analysts, increasing the
probability the Federal Reserve will leave its stimulus measures
in place.
S&P 500 futures lost 0.1 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were
flat and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
PHH Corp is exploring splitting up its mortgage and
auto fleet leasing businesses and selling each of the units,
three people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.
A U.S. court ruled in favor of Amazon.com Inc,
which is locked in a dispute with International Business
Machines over a $600 million cloud computing contract
awarded by the Central Intelligence Agency, a court notice
showed.
J.C. Penney Co Inc jumped 8.6 percent to $8.37 in
premarket trading after the struggling retailer said its
September comparable store sales continue to improve and that it
is making solid progress in its turnaround.
European shares fell on Tuesday, with medical technology
group Getinge slumping after a profit warning, as the
United States' budget stalemate weighed on stock markets.
Asian shares rose as data showed China's services industry
continued to expand, soothing nerves jarred by fears of a U.S.
debt default.