US STOCKS-Year's winners lead Wall St slide as default angst rises

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as
traders cashed in gains in some of the year's best performers
amid little progress to end a political crisis in Washington
that could affect the U.S. fiscal standing and economic
recovery.
A gauge of Wall Street anxiety hit its highest level in
seven weeks as equity markets showed growing concern over a
partial U.S. government shutdown and with only nine days left
for Congress to raise the U.S. debt borrowing limit.
The technology sector was the biggest weight on the S&P 500,
with investors selling stocks that have outperformed throughout
the year.
Facebook was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100, down
5.7 percent to $47.52. Shares of LinkedIn lost 5.9
percent to $223.14, and Netflix fell 4.7 percent to
$303.06. Netflix is the top performer this year on the S&P 500,
and Facebook is among the top performers on the Nasdaq 100.
"With the uncertainty surrounding Washington dominating
trading, today was the day the momentum names finally were hit
hard," said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"Could we finally see a move to the safer blue chips? If the
Washington drama continues, that could be the play."
President Barack Obama said a U.S. debt default could wreak
havoc and he would talk to congressional Republicans about any
topic but urged them to raise the debt limit without conditions.
The possibility the government could default on its debt
raised fears of potential global economic catastrophe, with
foreign creditors and the International Monetary Fund's chief
economist warning of the potential consequences.
"I think what could be said is if there was a problem
lifting the debt ceiling, it could well be that what is now a
recovery would turn into a recession or even worse," IMF chief
economist Olivier Blanchard said. He added, however, such an
event did not appear likely.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 118.61 points
or 0.79 percent, to 14,817.63, the S&P 500 lost 16.41
points or 0.98 percent, to 1,659.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 70.508 points or 1.87 percent, to 3,699.869.
The S&P is down 3.8 percent from its record closing high set
three weeks ago.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, ticked above 20 for the first time since June 24 as
investors are now willing to pay more for protection against a
sudden drop on the S&P 500.
The VIX, up 22 percent in the past two days, shot up 27
percent in the last week of 2012 partly on the political
stalemate surrounding the 'fiscal cliff' negotiations, before
falling 39 percent the first week of this year after a deal was
reached in Washington.
After Tuesday's market close, former Dow component Alcoa
will report earnings, as will KFC's parent Yum! Brands
.
McKesson Corp rose 3.3 percent to $133.89 after Dow
Jones Newswires reported the company was in advanced talks to
take over Celesio in a possible $5.1 billion deal.
Xerox Corp shares fell 2.2 percent to $10.17 after
it said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating some accounting practices at Affiliated Computer
Services, an IT outsourcing firm it bought in 2010.
J.C. Penney Co Inc rose 2 percent to $7.87 after the
struggling retailer reported a smaller decline in same-store
sales for September compared with August and said it was seeing
positive signs in many areas of its business.