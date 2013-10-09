US STOCKS-Futures inch up on optimism over Yellen nomination

* President Obama to nominate Yellen as Fed chair Wed
* Alcoa rises, Yum falls after earnings
* Jos. A. Bank mulls buying Men's Wearhouse for $2.3 bln
* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. stock index futures rose
modestly on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may rebound from
its worst drop since August, on expectations Janet Yellen will
be tapped as the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate Fed number two
Yellen on Wednesday. Investors expect her to tread carefully in
winding down economic stimulus, and to provide continuity with
the policies established under Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose
second term is due to expire on Jan. 31.
"We've waited too long for this answer and at least that is
one hurdle we can say we've successfully cleared," said Art
Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"We didn't know who that was going to be, now we do, we can
move forward and turn the page on that but it's not bad news for
sure."
The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent on Tuesday, its worst
decline since Aug. 27, sending the benchmark index to its lowest
since Sept. 6 as traders cashed in gains in some of the year's
best performers.
In Washington, Obama said he would not hold talks on ways to
end the fiscal impasse while under threat from conservative
Republicans, but agreed to discuss anything, including his
healthcare plan, if they restore government funding and raise
the debt limit.
"There is a glimmer of hope that we have moved into the zone
of compromise here and that comes with the conversation around
agreeing on a short term lift to the debt ceiling and continuing
resolution if that leads to a discussion on a larger budget
agreement," said Hogan.
The crisis in Washington threatens to damage the fiscal
standing of the United States and to derail its fragile economic
recovery.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 24
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6.25 points.
Alcoa Inc climbed 2.6 percent to $8.15 in premarket
trading after the aluminum producer reported better than
expected earnings, as strength at the unit that sells auto parts
and other complex items helped offset lower metal prices.
Costco Wholesale Corp slipped 1.2 percent before
the opening bell after the retailer posted a 1 percent rise in
quarterly profit and a 3 percent increase in its same-store
sales for the month of September.
Yum! Brands Inc slumped 7.4 percent to $66.37 in
premarket trading after the KFC parent warned it will take
longer than expected for restaurant sales to rebound in China,
which accounts for more than half the company's overall
operating profit.
According to Thomson Reuters data, third-quarter earnings
are expected to grow 4.3 percent, and revenue 3 percent.
Men's Wearhouse Inc surged 33.4 percent to $47.902 in
premarket trading after Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
offered to buy its bigger rival for about $2.3 billion. Jos. A
Bank shares gained 12.2 percent to $46.75 before the opening
bell.
European shares steadied, with one-month lows attracting
buyers and with investors balancing the continued U.S. fiscal
deadlock against expectations of continuity from the new Federal
Reserve head.
Asian shares sagged as the U.S. budget deadlock chipped away
at investors' confidence that a deal would be reached before a
mid-October deadline to avoid a historic debt default.