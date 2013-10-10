US STOCKS-Futures climb on Washington optimism

* Chevron warns on Q3 earnings
* Initial jobless claims data on tap
* JPMorgan to sell physical commodities business
* Indexes up: Dow 130 pts, S&P 16.4 pts, Nasdaq 28.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday as investors were encouraged by signs of a thaw in
the fiscal negotiations in Washington.
* According to a Republican leadership aide, U.S. House of
Representatives Republicans are considering agreeing to a
short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority,
keeping a possible default after Oct. 17 at bay and buying time
for negotiations on broader policy measures.
* Investors await weekly initial jobless claims data, one of
the few government data points being released during the
shutdown now in its tenth day. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a total of 310,000 new filings compared with 308,000 in
the prior week.
* The Dow and S&P 500 rose on Wednesday on early signs of a
possible break in the impasse between Republicans and Democrats
in Congress, but the Nasdaq closed lower for a third day as
investors continued to sell this year's high-flying tech stocks
such as Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
* The Nasdaq technology sector has shed 2.8 percent
over the last three sessions, its biggest three-day drop since
late June.
* S&P 500 futures rose 16.4 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 130
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 28.75 points.
* Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
warned on Wednesday that third-quarter earnings would be lower
than in the second quarter due to "significantly lower" earnings
from its refining division as fuel margins were squeezed.
* S&P 500 companies due to report earnings after the close
include Micron Technology Inc and Safeway Inc.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched the sale of its
physical commodities business, circulating offering documents to
potential buyers and valuing the assets at $3.3 billion,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* European shares rose and Japanese stocks moved to a
one-week high on signs of progress to end the fiscal stalemate
in Washington.