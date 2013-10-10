US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on Washington hopes

* Chevron warns on Q3 earnings
* Initial jobless claims rise on technical problems
* Citrix Systems tumbles after outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 103 pts, S&P 13.8 pts, Nasdaq 27.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks were poised for a
stronger open on Thursday as investors were encouraged by signs
of progress in fiscal negotiations in Washington.
According to a Republican leadership aide, U.S. House of
Representatives Republicans are considering agreeing to a
short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority,
keeping a possible default after Oct. 17 at bay and buying time
for negotiations on broader policy measures.
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders are set to
meet on Thursday for further discussions.
"It would be a minor sign of hope there may be some more
positive news coming in the next couple of days, hard to make
much more out of that," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"The markets right now are betting somebody will blink
between now and October 17."
The U.S. government shutdown has been in effect for ten days
since congressional Republicans refused to pass a budget for the
fiscal year without modifications to Obama's healthcare reform
law.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the gridlock in
Washington was hurting the U.S. economy, and urged Congress to
raise a cap on government borrowing to keep America from
defaulting on its debt.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
66,000 to a seasonally adjusted 374,000, the highest level since
the end of March and well above expectations for 310,000 claims,
though technical problems in California from the upgrading of
its computers accounted for about half the increase in claims.
S&P 500 futures rose 13.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 103
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 27.75 points.
On Wednesday, the Dow and S&P 500 rose on early signs of a
possible break in the impasse between Republicans and Democrats
in Congress, but the Nasdaq closed lower for a third day as
investors continued to sell this year's high-flying tech stocks
such as Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
The Nasdaq technology sector has shed 2.8 percent
over the last three sessions, its biggest three-day drop since
late June.
Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company,
warned on Wednesday its third-quarter earnings would be lower
than in the second quarter as fuel margins were squeezed. Its
shares slipped 0.8 percent to $115.25 in premarket trading.
Gilead Sciences Inc gained 4 percent to $61.25 in
premarket trading after a pivotal trial of its drug idelalisib
was determined by independent monitors to be effective against
Leukemia and was stopped early.
Citrix Systems Inc slumped 11.3 percent to $59.10
before the opening bell after the cloud computing software maker
estimated quarterly results to be below analysts' expectations
as businesses delayed contracts.
S&P 500 companies due to report earnings after the close
include Micron Technology Inc and Safeway Inc.