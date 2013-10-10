US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on signs of progress in Washington talks

* Chevron warns on Q3 earnings
* Initial jobless claims rise on technical problems
* Citrix Systems tumbles after outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1.21 pct, S&P 1.25 pct, Nasdaq 1.50 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks rallied strongly at
the open on Thursday, with each of the major indexes climbing
more than 1 percent, as investors were encouraged by signs of
progress in fiscal negotiations in Washington.
According to a Republican leadership aide, U.S. House
Republicans are considering agreeing to a short-term increase in
the government's borrowing authority, keeping a possible default
after Oct. 17 at bay and buying time for negotiations on broader
policy measures.
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders are set to
meet Thursday for further discussions.
"It would be a minor sign of hope there may be some more
positive news coming in the next couple of days, hard to make
much more out of that," said Fred Dickson, chief market
strategist, D.A. Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
"The markets right now are betting somebody will blink
between now and October 17."
The U.S. government shutdown has been in effect for ten days
since congressional Republicans refused to pass a budget for the
fiscal year without modifications to Obama's healthcare reform
law.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said the gridlock in
Washington was hurting the U.S. economy, and urged Congress to
raise a cap on government borrowing to keep America from
defaulting on its debt.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
66,000 to a seasonally adjusted 374,000, the highest since the
end of March and well above expectations for 310,000 claims,
though technical problems in California from computer upgrades
were responsible for half the increase in claims.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 179.56 points,
or 1.21 percent, to 14,982.54, the S&P 500 gained 20.74
points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,677.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 55.29 points, or 1.5 percent, to 3,733.066.
This year's high-flying tech stocks - such as Facebook Inc
, up 3.2 percent at $48.28, and Amazon.com Inc,
up 2.3 percent at $305 - rebounded after several days of
declines.
The Nasdaq technology sector was up 1.1 percent
after having shed 2.8 percent over the last three sessions, its
biggest three-day drop since late June.
Chevron Corp, fell 0.6 percent to $115.45 as the
biggest drag to the Dow after the second-largest U.S. oil
company warned Wednesday its third-quarter earnings would be
lower than in the second quarter as fuel margins were squeezed.
Gilead Sciences Inc gained 4.4 percent to $61.47 as
the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after a pivotal trial of its
drug idelalisib was determined by independent monitors to be
effective against Leukemia and was stopped early. The NYSEArca
biotech index climbed 2.4 percent.
Citrix Systems Inc slumped 11 percent to $59.32,
making it the worst performer on the benchmark S&P index after
the cloud computing software maker estimated quarterly results
to be below analysts' expectations as businesses delayed
contracts.