US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open flat, Washington talks eyed

* JP Morgan climbs in premarket despite loss in quarter
* Washington political talks continue to end crisis
* UMich data on tap
* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P off 0.2 pt, Nasdaq up 3.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Friday, following the biggest rally
since the first trading day of the year, as talks continued in
Washington to end a fiscal stalemate that has shut down the
government for days.
After meeting at the White House on Thursday, President
Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end a
crisis that has shut much of the U.S. government since Oct. 1.
The crisis began late in September as Republicans tied continued
government funding to modifications to Obama's Affordable Care
Act.
Although no deal emerged from the 90-minute meeting, talks
continued into the night in an effort to re-open the government
and extend the government's borrowing authority beyond an Oct.
17 deadline.
The crisis in Washington threatens to damage the fiscal
standing of the United States and to derail its fragile economic
recovery.
"There seems to be some flexibility now, at least the talks
are progressing," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of
Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York
"Once sanity returns, at least temporarily, to Washington
the market really should move higher."
Major U.S. stock indexes staged their strongest rally in
more than nine months on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500
less than 2 percent away from its record closing high set three
weeks ago.
JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1 percent to $53.06 in
premarket trading, even as the biggest U.S. bank by assets
reported a rare quarterly loss after incurring $9.2 billion in
legal expenses. Excluding litigation expense and reserve
release, it earned a profit of $5.82 billion, or $1.42 a share.
Wells Fargo & Co fell 1.8 percent to $40.69 in
premarket after the biggest U.S. mortgage lender reported a 13
percent rise in third-quarter profit, but its mortgage banking
income fell sharply as the refinancing boom began to fade.
S&P 500 futures shed 0.2 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.75 points.
Later in the session at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
October preliminary consumer sentiment index is due to be
released. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of
76.0 compared with 77.5 in the final September report.
Micron Technology Inc fell 1.9 percent to $18.08
before the opening bell, after the chipmaker reported a
smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.