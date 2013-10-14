US STOCKS-Futures off as deadlock in Washington, China data weigh

* Some progress, but no clear sign of end to fiscal impasse
* Unexpected drop in exports from China weigh on global
equities
* Futures off: Dow 97 pts; S&P 11.3 pts; Nasdaq 12.75 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Monday as continuous gridlock in Washington was likely to
resume selling pressure in equities as there were no guarantees
the federal government shutdown was about to end or that a
historic debt default would be avoided.
* In the latest out of Washington, Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid and Republican leader Mitch McConnell held talks that
Reid later called "substantive". Reid did not provide details,
but his remarks gave some hope that Congress soon might pass
legislation to fund the government - in shutdown mode since
October 1 - and raise its borrowing authority.
* Both the Senate and House are scheduled to be in session
on Monday, even though it is the Columbus Day federal holiday.
With no economic data and major earnings due on Monday,
Washington was at the center of focus for all markets.
* Also pressuring the market, export data in China showed an
unexpected decrease in September, marking the weakest
performance in three months. Another set of data showed Chinese
consumer prices rose faster than expected in September.
* S&P 500 futures fell 11.3 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 97
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12.75 points.
* U.S. stocks had risen strongly ahead of the weekend last
week on hopes a deal to raise the $16.7 trillion federal
borrowing limit was near. Failure to raise the debt ceiling
would leave the world's biggest economy unable to pay its bills
in the coming weeks.
* International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde warned
of "massive disruption" to the global economy if the U.S. debt
ceiling, which will be reached on Thursday, was not lifted. That
is when the U.S. Treasury runs out of authority to borrow money.