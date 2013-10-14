US STOCKS-Wall St rises on hopes for a budget deal

* Senate leaders say deal near on budget, debt limit
* Trading volume low with bond market closed for Columbus
Day
* Netflix shares soar, boosting Nasdaq; Expedia plummets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. stocks ended a volatile
session with modest gains on Monday, as investors bet that there
would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit,
though there were no obvious signs of progress.
President Barack Obama was scheduled to meet with several
congressional leaders, and while the White House said the
meeting had been delayed, signs of negotiations were taken as a
positive by the market.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell, who began talks on Saturday, appeared
together on the Senate floor and expressed optimism a deal could
be made final within days.
Stocks had dipped after weekend talks failed to reach a
solution that would reopen the federal government and raise the
$16.7 trillion federal borrowing limit by Oct. 17. Failure to
raise the debt ceiling could leave the world's biggest economy
unable to pay its bills in the coming weeks.
"Bringing everyone together was enough to get us to come
back after opening quite a bit lower, but we're still very much
under the assumption that we're at an impasse," said Ralph
Bassett, deputy head of North American equities at Aberdeen
Asset Management in Philadelphia.
"We expect there will be an agreement in the next day or so,
but there's a lot of fear."
In addition to the debt ceiling, the government shutdown,
entering its third week, was seen as a drag on the economy by
shaving a small percentage off the GDP with each passing day.
In a sign of the market's caution, the CBOE Volatility index
, which typically trades inversely to the S&P 500, rose
1.8 percent. Trading volume was low, although that was partially
related to the Columbus Day holiday, with banks and the U.S.
bond market closed.
About 4.77 billion shares changed hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, below the daily average
so far this year of more than 6 billion shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.15 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 15,301.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,710.14. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.40 points, or 0.62
percent, at 3,815.28.
The day's gains were broad, with eight of the S&P's 10
sectors higher. The two decliners were sectors considered
defensive: telecom and utilities. About 55 percent of stocks
traded on the New York Stock Exchange closed higher while 59
percent of Nasdaq-listed shares closed up.
Investors are also looking ahead to corporate earnings this
week, with results from Citigroup Inc, Coca-Cola Co
, Johnson & Johnson, and Intel Corp on
tap. Market participants are looking to see what kind of impact
the issues in Washington have had on results and forecasts.
With 6 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, 55
percent have topped profit expectations, below the historical
average.
"Earnings have been mixed at best, with revenue growth
especially tepid," said Bassett, who helps oversee $312 billion
in assets. "By and large, we're focused on companies where
earnings growth isn't dependent on GDP being at a certain rate."
Shares of Netflix Inc rose 7.8 percent to $324.36,
as the S&P's top gainer, after the Wall Street Journal reported
that the company is in talks with several U.S. cable television
companies, to make its streaming video service available through
their set-top boxes.
On the downside, Expedia Inc plunged 6.2 percent to
$48.51 after Deutsche Bank downgraded it to "hold" from "buy."
Appliance maker Whirlpool fell 6.5 percent to
$131.29. A note from Cleveland Research pointed to softening
demand for appliances.