US STOCKS-Dow, S&P index futures dip as investors digest fiscal deal

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures fell Thursday as investors digested a deal agreed by lawmakers in Washington a day earlier to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a debt default.

The market took a pause after a jump of more than 1 percent on Wall Street Wednesday, after senators came to agreement to reopen the government through Jan. 15 and raise the debt ceiling until Feb. 7.

"Much of the good news that had relieved market stress over lifting the debt ceiling was baked into a violent rally in the prior session lifting the benchmark S&P 500 index to within spitting distance of another all-time high" on Wednesday, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

Data released early Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped from a six-month high last week, but remained elevated as California continued to deal with a backlog related to computer problems. The report barely moved the market.

In another day of heavy earnings, Goldman Sachs shares fell 2.1 percent in premarket trading after the fifth-largest U.S. bank by assets said its quarterly profit fell as weak bond-trading volumes hurt revenue.

Verizon Communications Inc posted stronger-than expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, sending its shares up 3 percent in premarket trading.

China's Dagong Global Credit Rating said the temporary fix of the U.S. debt issue would not defuse the fundamental conundrum of the massive U.S. fiscal deficit or improve repayment ability in the long term, but could trigger defaults at any time in the future.

"Within 20-minutes of an overnight ratings downgrade for U.S. sovereign debt, stock index futures reached session lows dragged down by a slide in the dollar," Wilkinson said.

S&P 500 futures fell 2 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 54 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.5 points.

IBM Inc shares fell 6.4 percent in premarket trading, a day after the tech giant reported a decline in revenue.

EBay Inc dropped 4.8 percent in premarket trading, after the company gave a disappointing holiday forecast on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economic environment had deteriorated, partly because of the government shutdown.

The Philadelphia Fed survey is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).