US STOCKS-Futures drift near record ahead of data, earnings

* September home resales data expected at 1400 GMT

* Netflix to report earnings after the closing bell

* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 6 pts

NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stock index futures were little changed in light trading on Monday following a record closing high on the S&P 500 last week, as a week full of economic data and key corporate earnings gets under way.

* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months on stronger-than-expected earnings from companies including Google and Morgan Stanley.

* Financial stocks could be in focus with JPMorgan Chase & Co in a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S. government to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans JPMorgan, and the banks it bought during the financial crisis, sold to investors.

* Japan's exports rose but were well short of expectations in September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia is taking the shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies and clouding the outlook for a budding economic recovery.

* S&P 500 futures were flat and little changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6 points.

* Companies expected to report earnings on Monday include Netflix and Dow component McDonald's.

* The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 5.30 million annualized unit total versus 5.48 million annualized units in August.