US STOCKS-Futures drift near record ahead of data, earnings

* September home resales data expected at 1400 GMT
* Netflix to report earnings after the closing bell
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 6 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed in light trading on Monday following a record
closing high on the S&P 500 last week, as a week full of
economic data and key corporate earnings gets under way.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday to cap its
biggest weekly gain in three months on stronger-than-expected
earnings from companies including Google and Morgan Stanley.
* Financial stocks could be in focus with JPMorgan Chase &
Co in a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S.
government to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans
JPMorgan, and the banks it bought during the financial crisis,
sold to investors.
* Japan's exports rose but were well short of expectations
in September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia is taking the
shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies and
clouding the outlook for a budding economic recovery.
* S&P 500 futures were flat and little changed in
terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6 points.
* Companies expected to report earnings on Monday include
Netflix and Dow component McDonald's.
* The National Association of Realtors releases existing
home sales for September at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a 5.30 million annualized unit total
versus 5.48 million annualized units in August.