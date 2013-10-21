US STOCKS-Futures flat near record high, focus on data, earnings

* September home resales data expected at 1400 GMT
* Netflix to report earnings after the closing bell
* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 6 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed in light trading on Monday following a record
closing high by the S&P 500 on Friday, as a week filled with
economic data and key corporate earnings gets under way.
The S&P 500 closed at a record high to cap its biggest
weekly gain in three months on stronger-than-expected earnings
from companies, including Google and Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Dow component McDonald's fell 1.9 percent
in light premarket trading after posting earnings. Other
companies expected to report results on Monday include Netflix
and Texas Instruments.
"With no fresh themes emerging this morning, market
participants will continue to look towards earnings for
direction - and earnings have delivered," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
"It will primarily be an earnings and economic data driven
market," he said.
The National Association of Realtors releases existing-home
sales for September at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast a 5.30 million units at an annual rate
versus 5.48 million in August.
S&P 500 futures rose a point and were little changed
in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by
taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
rose 3 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6
points.
Financial stocks could be in focus after JPMorgan Chase & Co
reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S.
government to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans sold
to investors by JPMorgan and the banks it bought during the
financial crisis.
"A settlement of this size brings closure for many and it
allows them to put the episode behind," Bakhos said.
Shares of Tellabs Inc rose 5.5 percent in premarket
trading after the network services provider agreed to be bought
by Marlin Equity Partners for $891 million.
Japan's exports rose but were well short of expectations in
September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia is taking the
shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies and
clouding the outlook for a budding economic recovery.