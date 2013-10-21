US STOCKS-Wall Street flat near records, focus on earnings

* Hasbro rallies after results, McDonald's edges lower
* Netflix, Texas Instruments to report after the close
* September home resales fall, price appreciation slows
* Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as investors looked to corporate earnings to justify
current levels, with the S&P 500 near a record.
The Dow was kept in negative territory by McDonald's Corp
, which sold off following a weak fourth-quarter outlook,
while a rally in Apple Inc supported the Nasdaq.
Though only a small percentage of S&P 500 stocks have
reported earnings thus far, the season has been mixed, with
revenue growth especially a concern. Still, profits have largely
risen and many bellwether companies have topped expectations.
"It's too early to tell if results are strong, and so far
they're not enough to get excited or nervous about," said David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York.
Early results have suggested that "revenue growth looks
mediocre, but valuations remain attractive, so we remain
optimistic about equities."
The S&P 500 on Friday capped its biggest weekly gain in
three months on stronger-than-expected earnings from such
companies as Google and Morgan Stanley, as well
as a deal in Washington that averted a possible government debt
default and reopened the federal government after a 16-day
shutdown. The S&P made a record high.
Apple boosted the S&P and Nasdaq after Societe Generale
lifted its price target on the stock to $575 from $500 and
advised clients to buy shares. The stock rose 2.3 percent to
$520.82.
McDonald's fell 0.9 percent to $94.35 after it reported
revenue that missed estimates and warned global October sales
could be relatively flat. Hasbro Inc jumped 6.1 percent
to a new all-time high as both earnings and sales topped
expectations.
With 21 percent of S&P companies having reported, 61.5
percent have topped profit expectations, a beat rate slightly
above the historical average. Only 52 percent have topped on
revenue, below the historical average of 61 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.20
points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,379.45. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.78 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,742.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.48 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,918.76.
More than 25 percent of the S&P 500 components are due to
report this week, with Texas Instruments and Netflix
among the names slated to come out after the market
closes.
While Netflix shares have soared this year, few short
sellers are expecting the stock to pull back following its
results, a sign of how the Federal Reserve's stimulus program
has made successful negative bets hard to execute.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares edged lower after it
reached a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S. government to
settle investigations into bad mortgage loans sold to investors
by JPMorgan and the banks it bought during the financial crisis.
Shares slipped 0.3 percent to $54.13.
"A settlement of this size brings closure for many and it
allows them to put the episode behind," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Shares of Tellabs Inc rose 4.9 percent to $2.47
after the network services provider agreed to be taken private
by Marlin Equity Partners for $891 million.
The market barely reacted to news that U.S. home resales
fell in September and prices rose at their slowest pace in five
months, in the latest signs higher mortgage rates were taking
some edge off the housing market recovery.
Japan's exports rose but were well short of expectations in
September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia was taking the
shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies and
clouding the outlook for a recovery.