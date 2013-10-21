US STOCKS-Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings

* Texas Instruments shares up after earnings beat
expectations
* Netflix shares rise after earnings far outpace previous
year
* McDonald's pulls Dow lower; Apple helps Nasdaq tread water
* Solar companies soar
* Indexes: Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up
0.15 pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. stocks ended little
changed on Monday as lackluster earnings reports from McDonald's
and others fed concerns that equities were overpriced after the
S&P index's run to record highs last week.
Investors also showed a reluctance to make aggressive bets
ahead of Tuesday's release of U.S. payrolls data for September,
which was delayed by the recent government shutdown.
"You could be seeing some profit-taking" after last week's
highs, said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners, which
manages more than $1 billion in assets in New York. "You could
also see some profit-taking off a weak jobs number tomorrow or
in advance of the number today."
Netflix shares rose 11 percent in after-hours
trading on the release of its earnings report that said the
company added 1.3 million U.S. streaming customers in September.
Netflix's third quarter net income reached $32 million, up from
$8 million a year earlier.
Texas Instruments Inc shares were up 0.3 percent
after the company's earnings beat estimates. Analysts had
expected $3.23 billion in third-quarter revenue, but the
technology manufacturer reported $3.24 billion.
The Dow was lower after McDonald's Corp fell
following a weak fourth-quarter outlook. A rally in Apple Inc
shares after a brokerage ratings upgrade helped the
Nasdaq.
Advancers and decliners were about evenly split on the New
York Stock exchange.
Though only a small percentage of S&P 500 stocks have
reported earnings thus far, the season has been mixed, with
revenue growth especially a concern. Still, profits have largely
risen and many bellwether companies have topped expectations.
With 21 percent of S&P companies having reported, 61.5
percent have topped profit expectations, a rate slightly above
the historical average. But only 52 percent have topped
expectations on revenue, below the historical average of 61
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.64
points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,392.01. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,744.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.77 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,920.05.
The S&P 500 on Friday capped its biggest weekly gain in
three months on stronger-than-expected earnings from Google
and Morgan Stanley, as well as a deal in
Washington temporarily resolving a political deadlock over the
budget and raising the debt-ceiling. The S&P managed a slight
gain to again close at a record high.
S&P sectors were mixed, with healthcare stocks making the
biggest decline, down 0.6 percent. Thomas Nyheim, vice president
and portfolio manager at Christiana Trust in Greenville,
Delaware, said the healthcare sector will be unpredictable until
the effects of President Obama's healthcare law play out.
"The push for healthcare is going to be greater as more
people age and come online. We just don't know how it's going to
affect the bottom line," said Nyheim, who manages investments in
healthcare stocks.
McDonald's fell 0.6 percent to $94.59 after it reported
revenue that missed estimates and warned global October sales
could be relatively flat.
Apple boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Societe Generale
lifted its price target on the stock to $575 from $500 and
advised clients to buy shares. The stock rose 2.4 percent to
$521.30 and was the largest winner on the Nasdaq, adding 7.5
points to the index.
More than 25 percent of the S&P 500 components are due to
report this week.
Hasbro Inc jumped 5.2 percent to a new high as both
earnings and sales topped expectations.
Solar power companies were among the strongest on Monday,
with First Solar Inc up 7.8 percent to $53.88 as the
S&P's top percentage gainer. Trina Solar rose 2.7
percent to $17.01.
JPMorgan Chase & Co reached a tentative $13 billion
deal with the U.S. government to settle investigations into bad
mortgage loans sold to investors by JPMorgan and the banks it
bought during the financial crisis. Shares were down 0.1 percent
at $54.27.