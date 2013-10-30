US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of Fed policy decision

* Fed expected to continue stimulus amid lackluster data
* ADP employment report, consumer price index on tap
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Oct 30 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Wednesday, a day after the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes
hit a new closing record, on expectations that the Federal
Reserve's monthly bond purchases of $85 billion will be extended
into next year.
* The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its massive
bond-buying campaign when it concludes a two-day policy-making
meeting on Wednesday, and may indicate that its stimulus
measures will be extended into 2014 amid softer readings on the
U.S. economy.
* The central bank, which will announce its policy decision
at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), has held interest rates near zero
since late 2008 and has quadrupled the size of its balance sheet
to more than $3.7 trillion through three rounds of bond buying.
The purchases are aimed at holding down longer-term borrowing
costs.
* The Fed shocked markets in September by opting to maintain
its bond-buying program, after raising expectations over the
summer that it was ready to start scaling back the purchases.
The central bank's caution has since been vindicated.
* Other economic data on tap include ADP employment report
due at 8:15 a.m. EDT which will offer insight into whether the
government shutdown earlier this month has hurt the employment
picture. At 8:30 a.m. EDT, consumer price data will be released.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 46
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 points.
* On the earnings front, shares of General Motors Co
rose 1.5 percent in premarket trading after the company posted
better-than-expected quarterly profit, thanks to strength in its
core North American market and a smaller-than-anticipated loss
in Europe.
* Shares of Yelp Inc fell nearly 10 percent in
premarket trading a day after the business-search-service firm
reported a wider third-quarter loss.
* LinkedIn Corp shares dropped 3 percent in
premarket trading in the wake of the company's conservative
forecast Tuesday for revenue for the rest of the year.