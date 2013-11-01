US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week

* ISM manufacturing index exceeds forecast
* Chevron falls after weak revenue
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stocks rose on Friday after
surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed expectations
that the Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than
expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 rose for
the week as well, their fourth straight week of gains.
Factory activity expanded around the world, several business
surveys showed, with Chinese manufacturers reporting the fastest
upturn in 18 months. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)
said on Friday its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 56.4
in October, its best reading since April 2011.
While the news underscored views that the Federal Reserve
may be considering scaling back its stimulus sooner than some
market participants have been expecting, it also gave investors
surprising evidence of the manufacturing sector's strength.
The reports "confirmed that maybe the economy isn't quite as
weak or rolling over" as some expected, said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia, which manages about $58 billion in assets.
The Fed on Wednesday decided to continue its stimulus
program, citing economic weakness.
Boeing Co shares gained 1.9 percent to $133.03, a day
after it said it would increase production of its 737 aircraft
to 47 planes per month by 2017 from 38 now - a move that
analysts said bodes well for the company.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.80 points,
or 0.45 percent, to end at 15,615.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 5.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at
1,761.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.34 points,
or 0.06 percent, to close at 3,922.04.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500
gained 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.5 percent.
On the Nasdaq, shares of First Solar Inc jumped
17.6 percent to $59.14 after the U.S. solar panel manufacturer's
results beat forecasts and the company raised its full-year
profit outlook.
Among decliners, shares of Chevron Corp slid 1.6
percent to $118.01 after third-quarter revenue fell short of
expectations.
American International Group Inc dropped 6.5 percent
to $48.28, a day after the insurer reported earnings that
slightly beat expectations. However, analysts expected better
results in the insurer's consumer lines business and said it
benefited from a favorable tax rate this most recent quarter.
The latest results show the mixed picture in earnings. With
about 74 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported results so
far, 68.5 percent have topped Wall Street's expectations, above
the long-term average of 63 percent, while just 53.3 percent
have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61 percent average
since 2002, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Although the three major U.S. stock indexes ended Friday's
session with modest gains, the market's breadth was negative.
Decliners outnumbered advancers by a ratio of 8 to 7 on the
New York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq, three stocks fell
for every two that rose.