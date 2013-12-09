US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of Fed speakers

* Fed speakers including Lacker and Bullard to speak
* Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy
* Futures: S&P up 0.7 pt; Dow up 7 pts; Nasdaq up 5.25 pts
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as investors waited for a number of top Federal
Reserve officials to speak throughout the day for hints on the
future of the central bank's stimulus plans.
* Gains were likely to be capped as the S&P 500 scored its
best day in nearly a month on Friday following a robust jobs
report that gave traders confidence that the economic recovery
was gaining strength. All 10 S&P sector indexes ended solidly
higher in the broad rally.
* Investors are closely eyeing speeches from Fed speakers,
looking for clues on whether the strong jobs report on Friday
could be a deciding factor for the Fed to start trimming its
stimulus when Federal Open Market Committee holds its next
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
* Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker will speak at an
economic outlook conference in Charlotte, North Carolina at
12:30 a.m. ET (1730 GMT).
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will deliver a
speech on the economy in St. Louis and Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher speaks in Chicago.
* China's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in
November, easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening
as authorities meet this week to outline their policy and reform
priorities for 2014.
* Rising money market rates and bond yields indicate the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) is tightening liquidity
conditions, to reduce debt levels and contain credit growth, but
there is little sign of a sharp turnaround in monetary policy.
* Friday's non-farm payrolls report showed that 203,000 jobs
were created in the U.S. in November, many more than expected.
The jobless rate fell to a five-year low, and other data showed
consumer confidence hit a five-month high.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.7 point and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 7
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.