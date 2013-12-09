US STOCKS-Futures little changed; Fed speakers in focus

* Fed speakers including Lacker and Bullard
* Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy
* McDonald's November restaurant sales miss estimates
* Futures: S&P up 1.9 pts; Dow up 7 pts; Nasdaq up 5.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Monday as investors waited for a number of top Federal
Reserve officials to speak throughout the day for hints on the
future of the central bank's stimulus.
Futures were gaining some support from data that showed
China's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in
November, easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening
as authorities meet this week to outline their policy and reform
priorities for 2014.
But gains were likely to be capped as the S&P 500 scored its
best day in nearly a month on Friday following a robust jobs
report that gave traders confidence the economic recovery was
gaining strength. All 10 S&P sector indexes ended solidly higher
in the broad rally.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 27 percent for the year and is on
track for its biggest annual gain since 1998. But despite the
strong rally, analysts say there is more room to the upside.
"There has been a sharp and consistent increase in equity
exchange-traded fund activity since mid-August. In fact, over 60
percent of year-to-date net inflows have occurred in the past
three months," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist
at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"We view this as a sign of confidence in the markets among
professional investors and traders."
Investors are closely eyeing speeches from Fed speakers,
looking for clues on whether the strong jobs report on Friday
could be a deciding factor for the Fed to start trimming its
stimulus when its Federal Open Market Committee holds its next
meeting on Dec. 17-18.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker will speak at an
economic outlook conference in Charlotte, North Carolina at
12:30 a.m. ET (1730 GMT).
Later, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will deliver a
speech on the economy in St. Louis, and Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher speaks in Chicago.
S&P 500 futures rose 1.9 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added
7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.25 points.
McDonald's Corp reported weaker-than-expected global
sales at established restaurants for November, hurt by a sharp
drop in comparable-store sales in the United States. The stock
was little changed in premarket trade.
Friday's non-farm payrolls report showed that 203,000 jobs
were created in the U.S. in November, many more than expected.
The jobless rate fell to a five-year low, and other data showed
consumer confidence hit a five-month high.