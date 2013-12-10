US STOCKS-Futures little changed after S&P 500 closes at record

* China industrial output growth slows to 10 pct
* Lululemon names new CEO, founder Chip Wilson to step down;
shares up
* Futures up: Dow up 16 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday following the S&P 500's rise to yet
another record close and economic data that showed growth in
China's industrial production slowed last month.
* The benchmark S&P 500 rose to a new high on Monday
despite speeches from a number of policymakers that suggested
the U.S. central bank may be closer than previously thought to
trimming its $85 billion a month in bond purchases.
* Toll Brothers Inc shares rose 3.9 percent in
premarket trade after the company announced its quarterly
earnings.
* High-end yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc
named Lauren Potdevin as its chief executive and said
founder Chip Wilson will step down as non-executive chairman.
The stock rose about 3 percent in premarket trade.
* China's industrial output rose 10.0 percent in November
from a year earlier, slightly below market expectations, while
retail sales were up a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent, data
showed on Tuesday.
* Shares of Rambus Inc jumped 9.3 percent in
premarket trading after settling a patent dispute with Micron
Technology.
* Twitter shares could be in spotlight after the
social media stock soared more than 9 percent on Monday to its
highest level since the company's initial public offering after
a spate of product announcements that could boost its revenue
prospects.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 point and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 16
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.