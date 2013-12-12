US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of data amid Fed uncertainty

* Facebook to join S&P 500
* Lululemon slumps; forecasts flat Q4 same-store sales
* Hilton Worldwide raises over $2.3 bln in record hotel IPO
* Futures down: Dow 21 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 3.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Thursday, setting Wall Street up for a third day of
losses, as investors awaited a batch of economic data that may
provide clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will start
trimming its stimulus efforts.
U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers for the week ended Dec. 7
and U.S. retail sales data for November will both be released at
8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
"Retail sales is important because now the Fed has all the
necessary tools to begin tapering. If the sales come in much
weaker than expected, then that might buy some time," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at New York-based Rockwell
Global Capital.
S&P 500 futures fell 1 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 21
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.25 points.
Wall Street posted its biggest drop in a month Wednesday as
traders took profit after a provisional budget deal out of
Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Fed to
keep up its current pace of economic stimulus. The central
bank's massive bond-buying program has helped prop up the equity
market for much of the year.
Standard & Poor's said late Wednesday Facebook Inc
will join its S&P 500 benchmark index after the close of trading
on Dec. 20, cementing the social media network's rise into one
of the biggest, most powerful U.S. companies. The stock rose
nearly 4 percent in premarket trading.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc fell 12.2 percent
in premarket trading after the company gave a
weaker-than-expected outlook.
Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc raised $2.34
billion in its IPO on Wednesday, returning to the public markets
some six years after Blackstone Group LP took it private
in one of the largest deals of the leveraged buyout boom.
Global equity markets were weighed by worries over the
possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back stimulus
earlier than expected. European shares slipped to a two-month
low on Thursday.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost its bid to ban sales of
Apple Inc's older iPhone and iPad in South Korea after
a court dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed
on three of Samsung's mobile patents.