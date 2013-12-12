US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open after worst decline in a month

* Retail sales up in Nov, jobless claims surge last week
* Lululemon slumps; forecasts flat Q4 same-store sales
* Facebook to join S&P 500
* Futures mixed: Dow off 20 pts, S&P up 2.5 pts, Nasdaq up 9
pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 12 The S&P 500 was poised to open
higher Thursday after posting its biggest decline in over a
month a day earlier, as the market digested mixed data that
showed a rise in weekly jobless claims and
stronger-than-expected retail sales for November.
U.S. stock index futures initially held losses following the
release of data earlier Thursday, but S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures
then rebounded to turn positive in a delayed market reaction.
While a rise in retail sales for November added to signs of
a strengthening economy that could draw the U.S. Federal Reserve
closer to reducing the pace of its monetary stimulus, a labor
market report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits jumped last week, reversing the prior
three weeks of declines.
"Economic data has to be consistently stronger than what we
see now for the Fed to move. We get some good and some bad and
it's a mixed picture," said Dan Veru, chief investment officer
at Palisade Capital Management.
Concerns of an earlier-than-expected tapering of the Fed's
stimulus program has been weighing on the market for days,
pressuring major U.S. stock indexes to their biggest drop in a
month on Wednesday as traders took profit after a provisional
budget deal was agreed in Washington.
The central bank's massive bond-buying program has helped
prop up the equity market for much of the year.
S&P 500 futures added 2.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 20
points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
Shares of Facebook Inc got a boost after Standard &
Poor's said late Wednesday the social media giant will join its
S&P 500 benchmark index after the close of trading on Dec. 20.
The stock rose nearly 4 percent in premarket trading.
Lululemon Athletica Inc shares fell about 8 percent
in premarket trading after the company said it expects flat
same-store sales in the crucial fourth quarter.
Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Inc raised $2.34
billion in its IPO on Wednesday, returning to the public markets
some six years after Blackstone Group LP took it private
in one of the largest deals of the leveraged buyout boom.
Global equity markets were weighed by worries over an
earlier-than-expected pullback of Fed stimulus. European shares
slipped to a two-month low on Thursday.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost its bid to ban sales of
Apple Inc's older iPhone and iPad in South Korea after
a court dismissed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. firm had infringed
on three of Samsung's mobile patents.