US STOCKS-Wall St dips on taper uncertainty, Facebook rallies

* Retail sales top expectations; initial jobless claims jump
* Lululemon tumbles after fourth-quarter sales warning
* Hilton Worldwide, Aramark climb after market debuts
* Dow off 0.7 pct, S&P down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday
as retail sales rose solidly in November, adding to signs the
economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to begin
reducing the pace of monetary stimulus.
Profit-taking also played a part in the market's decline,
while a view that Wall Street has gone too long without a
correction was seen keeping traders poised to sell.
"Year-end activity is clouding reactions to some economic
news," said Drew Wilson, an analyst at Fenimore Asset Management
in Cobleskill, New York.
He said the market is "taper-schizophrenic", as it tries to
second-guess the Fed's reaction to recent positive economic
data.
"I'm not sure the market knows how to react to good and bad
news."
Facebook, however, was poised to close at its highest
since late October a day after being picked to join the S&P 500
index. The social network's 5.2 percent gain to $51.98 helped
buoy the Nasdaq composite index to a small gain.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.69 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 15,783.84, the S&P 500 lost 1 point,
or 0.06 percent, to 1,781.22 while the Nasdaq Composite
added 7.142 points or 0.18 percent, to 4,010.955.
Other markets also reacted to the perception of a shorter
timeline for the Fed's tapering of its stimulative bond buying.
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and
spot gold slid 2 percent.
Many market participants have expected the Fed to announce a
cut in its $85 billion a month in asset purchases in March, but
that timeline may have shortened after Friday's
better-than-expected November payrolls report and Tuesday's
initial agreement in Washington on a bipartisan budget.
The Fed's policy-setting committee is due to meet for the
last time this year on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Data showing the biggest jump in a year in initial claims
for unemployment benefits was mostly ignored as figures skewed
by adjustments for the season and other factors.
Lululemon Athletica Inc shares tumbled 11.1 percent
to $60.76 after the sports apparel company said fewer customers
are visiting its stores and supply-chain issues are hitting
sales in the crucial fourth quarter.
Investors also dealt with a flurry of initial public
offerings, including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The
stock rose 8.9 percent to $21.77 from its $20 pricing on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Food services provider Aramark Holdings Corp staged
a more impressive debut, up 14.9 percent at $22.98 after pricing
at $20 per share.
Shares of J.C. Penney rose 0.5 percent to $8.52.
Chief Executive Officer Mike Ullman told Reuters the department
store chain is eliminating or trimming some high-profile brands
introduced by former CEO Ron Johnson. Penney intends to use the
floor space for its more profitable private-label brands.