US STOCKS-Wall St flat with S&P near record, Target rallies

* S&P 500 has been unable to close at a record this week
* Target and Lowe's rally after results
* Jan new home sales surge past forecasts
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 26 U.S. stocks were mostly flat on
Wednesday as, for a third straight session, equities were unable
to hold onto gains that took the S&P 500 near record levels.
Stocks opened higher but pared gains almost immediately
despite some positive housing data and strong results from
retailers Target Corp and Lowe's Cos Inc. The
S&P's record has been serving as a resistance level, with
traders finding few reasons to push indexes out of their recent
trading range. The index is less than 1 percent below its
all-time high.
In a positive sign, new home sales surged to a 5-1/2-year
high in January, far outpacing expectations. While much recent
data has been below forecasts, analysts have pinned that to bad
weather rather than worsening fundamentals. The housing data
could support that theory.
"The vast majority of recent weakness has been related to
weather, with the Northeast paralyzed and stores horrible as a
result, while we continue to see strength in areas that weren't
impacted," said Eric Green, senior portfolio manager and
director of research at Penn Capital Management in Philadelphia.
"I don't think the economy's strength differs too much from
state to state, so confidence should continue to come back to
the market."
Target rose 5 percent to $59.36 after reporting its results,
even as the retailer said the sales and earnings had been
impacted by a massive data breach and that costs relating to the
event could hurt future profits.
Lowe's rose 5.3 percent to $50.69 after the home improvement
retailer reported earnings and sales growth and an additional
stock buyback program of $5 billion. The results come a day
after peer Home Depot also posted strong earnings.
The S&P retail index rose 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.93 points,
or 0.17 percent, at 16,207.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.08 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,847.20. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.94 points, or 0.28
percent, at 4,299.53.
Market moves may be slight until Thursday, when Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen addresses the Senate Banking
Committee in a semi-annual testimony about monetary policy. Her
comments will be scoured for insight into the extent to which an
unexpectedly cold winter has impacted economic activity, and for
confirmation the Fed will maintain its stimulus-trimming
schedule.
Both Chesapeake Energy Corp and First Solar Inc
fell after posting declines in earnings. First Solar
fell 10 percent to $52.21 a day after the solar panel maker
reported that its fourth-quarter net income fell 58 percent.
Chesapeake fell 7.7 percent to $24.86 after it
swung to a net loss on charges related to employee termination
costs.
Dollar Tree Inc rose 4.3 percent to $54.97 after
giving a full-year profit outlook.
Anika Therapeutics Inc soared 48 percent to $51.28
a day after it said the Food and Drug Administration had
approved its drug to treat pain and improve joint mobility in
patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, more than four years
after it first filed for approval.