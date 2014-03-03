US STOCKS-Wall Street set to drop on threat of war in Ukraine

* Russian stock market plunges 13 percent
* Gold stocks rise, tracking the metal's price move
* Futures down: Dow 130 pts, S&P 17 pts, Nasdaq 34 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks were set to open
sharply lower on Monday, alongside other risk assets, as Ukraine
and Russia prepared for war after Russian President Vladimir
Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically after Putin said he
had the right to invade Ukraine, in Moscow's biggest
confrontation with the West since the Cold War.
The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday, and profit
taking was expected on Wall Street due to the political
uncertainty.
"There's been a very significant rally," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"If you need an excuse to sell, this is a good one."
Russian stocks and bonds fell sharply and the central bank
hiked interest rates to defend the ruble. The
dollar-denominated RTS stock index tumbled 13 percent.
The Market Vectors Russia ETF slid 8.3 percent in heavy
volume.
Energy stocks could stand to lose if relations between the
United States and Russia deteriorate further. Volatility will
likely spike alongside the uncertainty of the situation.
"Anything that involves a boycott of Russian supplies, which
are very significant, could impact the energy sector
dramatically," said Meckler.
"In situations like this you see very quick reactions
reverse as people understand the scenario and how things play
out."
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 17 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 130
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 34 points.
Gold prices hit a four month high as investors sought
safe-haven assets, boosting gold stocks.
U.S.-traded AngloGold Ashanti shares gained 5.5 percent
in premarket trading.
Though the focus will likely remain on Ukraine, the economic
calendar is full on Monday.
U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in January,
likely as chilly weather boosted demand for heating.
Separate data showed U.S. factory activity
growth hits highest since May 2010
Construction spending in January and the manufacturing ISM
for February are expected at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).