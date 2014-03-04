US STOCKS-Futures rally after Putin orders troops back

* Futures up: Dow 180 pts, S&P 21 pts, Nasdaq 43 pts
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stock index futures
rallied on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered
troops, involved in a military exercise near the Russian border
with Ukraine, back to their bases, easing East-West fears of a
possible war in the region.
* Putin said there was no need to use military force in the
Crimea region of Ukraine for now, a day after Russian stocks,
bonds and currency were hammered by the nation's military move
on the peninsula.
* The geopolitical tension triggered a run for investment
safety on Monday, with gold, the U.S. dollar and Treasuries
prices up and stocks around the world lower. The move was partly
reversing on Tuesday.
* The turbulent situation in Ukraine set the ground for
volatile trading ahead.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 21 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
180 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 43 points.
* The sharp gains in futures indicated the S&P 500 would be
trading near record high levels.
* Shares of RadioShack Corp tumbled 15 percent in
premarket trading after the struggling retailer said it would
close up to 1,100 stores in the United States after a huge drop
in sales over the holidays.
* Dish Network and Walt Disney Co reached a
long-term deal, allowing the No.2 satellite TV provider to carry
Disney-owned networks such as ABC and ESPN, and deliver the
content outside of a traditional TV subscription.