US STOCKS-Wall Street to rally at open as Ukraine-Russia tension eases

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks were set to open
sharply higher on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin
ordered troops involved in a military exercise near the Russian
border with Ukraine back to their bases, easing fears of a
possible war in the region.
Putin said there was no need to use military force in the
Crimea region of Ukraine for now, a day after Russian stocks,
bonds and currency were hammered as a result of Moscow's
military move on the peninsula.
"This is a done deal; if it was escalating, it would have by
now," said Doug Cote, chief market strategist, ING U.S.
Investment Management in New York.
In the absence of a grave crisis, geopolitical risks tend to
be short lived as leaders succumb to market forces, he said.
"The market is back to fundamentals. Earnings have been
fabulous for the fourth quarter. This market is going up because
fundamentals are positive."
The geopolitical tension triggered a run for investment
safety on Monday, with gold, the U.S. dollar and Treasuries
prices up and stocks around the world lower. The move was partly
reversing on Tuesday.
S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 19 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 166
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 38 points.
The sharp gains in futures indicated the S&P 500 would be
trading near record high levels. The turbulent situation in
Ukraine set the ground for volatile trading ahead.
Shares of RadioShack Corp tumbled 23 percent in
premarket trading after the struggling retailer said it would
close up to 1,100 stores in the United States after a huge drop
in sales over the holidays.
Dish Network and Walt Disney Co reached a
long-term deal, allowing the No.2 satellite TV provider to carry
Disney-owned networks such as ABC and ESPN, and deliver the
content outside of a traditional TV subscription. Disney shares
rose 1.1 percent in light premarket trading.