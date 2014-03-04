US STOCKS-S&P hits record as Ukraine-Russia tension eases

* Putin sees no need for military force in Crimea
* Disney shares jump on long-term deal with Dish
* Qualcomm increases repurchase program, dividend; shares
jump
* Indexes up: Dow 1.2 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.7 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, with the S&P 500 at a record high, as fears of a
confrontation between Russia and Ukraine eased and Russian
President Vladimir Putin said there was no need to use military
force in the Crimea region for now.
Putin also ordered troops involved in a military exercise
near the Ukrainian border back to their bases as he sought to
ease tensions a day after Russian stocks, bonds and currency
were hammered.
Investors' flight to safety was reversed on Tuesday, with
global stocks higher while gold, the Japanese yen and Treasuries
prices fell. Crude oil prices, up more than 2 percent on Monday
on Russia's standing as top exporter, reversed some of last
session's gain.
"In the short term, the market always over reacts," said Kim
Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital
Group in Pittsburgh.
"We got marginally good news today but we don't know what's
going to happen tomorrow."
Forrest said she expects volatility to return to the market
as the situation in Ukraine remains fluid.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 192.01 points
or 1.19 percent, to 16,360.04, the S&P 500 gained 24.33
points or 1.32 percent, to 1,870.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 71.772 points or 1.68 percent, to 4,349.073.
The S&P hit an intraday record of 1,871.44 while the Nasdaq
Composite touched a 14-year high.
Disney shares hit a record high after reaching a
deal with Dish Network that allows the No. 2 satellite
TV provider to carry Disney-owned networks such as ABC and ESPN,
and deliver the content outside of a traditional TV
subscription. Disney shares were last up 3.1 percent at $81.96
after earlier hitting $82.17.
Qualcomm Inc rose 4 percent to $76.54. The world's
biggest cellphone chip maker raised its share repurchase
authorization by $5 billion to $7.8 billion and increased its
cash dividend by 20 percent.
Shares of RadioShack Corp fell 13.2 percent to $2.36
after the struggling retailer said it would close up to 1,100
stores in the United States after a huge drop in sales over the
holidays.