US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at a record; Ukraine-Russia tensions ease

By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record as concerns about
a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine eased, and the market
recovered more than all of the previous session's hefty losses.
President Vladimir Putin delivered a robust defense of
Russia's actions in Crimea on Tuesday, saying he would use force
in Ukraine only as a last resort. His comments relieved
investors' fears that East-West tension over the former Soviet
republic could lead to war.
The day's gains followed Wall Street's worst day in a month,
when investors sold stocks and other risky assets as tensions
escalated between Ukraine and Russia. Global stocks rebounded on
Tuesday while gold, the Japanese yen and Treasuries prices fell.
Crude oil prices, up more than 2 percent on Monday, reversed
some of that session's gain in trading on Tuesday.
"Monday's selling and Tuesday's stark reversal have become
commonplace in traders' calendars in 2014," said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers LLC in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Investors have clearly got an appetite for equities
displaying strong momentum, no matter whether geopolitical risks
or fears for the health of the recovery stand in their path."
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear
barometer, slid 11.9 percent to end at 14.10 on Tuesday. That
was a sharp reversal from Monday, when the VIX rose 14 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 227.85 points
or 1.41 percent, to end at 16,395.88. The S&P 500 gained
28.18 points or 1.53 percent, to finish at 1,873.91. The Nasdaq
Composite climbed 74.671 points or 1.75 percent, to
close at 4,351.972.
The S&P 500 ended at a record high for the second time since
Friday, when the broad index finished February with a milestone.
In Tuesday's session, industrials and financials ranked among
the biggest gainers. The benchmark index is up 1.4 percent for
the year.
The Wilshire 5000 Index closed above 20,000 for the
first time. The index has gained 193.55 percent or $15.9
trillion from its low on March 9, 2009, after the financial
crisis.
"The longer-term trend of the U.S. equity indexes remains
positive," but short-term indicators "remain overbought and are
peaking as most indexes rally back to resistance at their 2014
highs," said Robert Sluymer, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets,
LLC in New York.
Walt Disney Co shares hit a record intraday high
after reaching a deal with Dish Network that lets the
No. 2 satellite TV provider carry Disney-owned networks such as
ABC and ESPN, and deliver the content outside of a traditional
TV subscription. Disney shares rose 2.8 percent to close at
$81.71, after hitting an all-time intraday high of $82.17.
Qualcomm Inc rose 3.4 percent to end at $76.11, off
an all-time intraday high of $76.79 reached on Tuesday. The
world's biggest cellphone chip maker raised its stock-buyback
authorization by $5 billion to $7.8 billion, and increased its
cash dividend by 20 percent.
Shares of RadioShack Corp plunged 17.3 percent to
$2.25. The struggling retailer said it would close up to 1,100
U.S. stores after a huge drop in holiday sales.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
slightly lower than the 7 billion average for the past month,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Advancers beat decliners by a ratio of about 5 to 1 on the
New York Stock Exchange, while on the Nasdaq, more than four
stocks rose for every one that fell.