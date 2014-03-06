US STOCKS-Futures tick up ahead of data, Ukraine woes linger

* Jobless claims, factory orders, durable goods data due
* Staples, Costco shares down after results
* Futures up: Dow 31 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stock index futures
ticked higher on Thursday ahead of labor and factory data, while
developments in the Ukrainian crisis kept traders on edge.
* Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia on Thursday and
its Moscow-backed government set a referendum for March 16 on
the decision, in a dramatic escalation of the crisis between
Russia and the West over the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula.
* Moscow stocks fell 2.5 percent and the ruble
weakened 0.8 percent versus the U.S. dollar after the Crimean
vote. A U.S.-traded Russian ETF fell 2.1 percent in
light premarket trading.
* The U.S. economic calendar includes weekly applications
for unemployment insurance at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), with
sales and orders for long-lasting items due at 10:00 a.m. EST.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 3.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
31 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.5 points.
* On Wednesday, major U.S. equity indexes were little
changed, with the S&P 500 down just 0.1 point from its record
close Tuesday.
* Costco shares fell 3 percent in light premarket
trading after the warehouse club operator's quarterly profit
fell 15 percent, missing analysts' estimates.
* Shares of Staples dropped 9 percent in premarket
trading after the largest U.S. office supplies retailer forecast
a fall in sales and said it would close up to 225 stores in
North America by 2015.