US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record on jobless data; payrolls eyed

* U.S. jobless claims at 3-month low, offer hope for labor
market
* Nonfarm payrolls data due Friday; hiring likely picked up
* Staples, Costco shares fall after results, drag on Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.4 pct; S&P up 0.2 pct; Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks mostly rose on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at yet another record on
better-than-expected jobless claims data and the European
Central Bank's move to keep rates unchanged.
But the overall sentiment was cautious ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and tensions between
Ukraine and Russia.
The CBOE Volatility Index or VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, ended up 2.3 percent at 14.21.The VIX
generally moves inversely to the performance of the S&P 500 and
is often used to hedge against a market decline.
Trading volume was also lower than average, with about 6.4
billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, according to data from
BATS Global Markets, below the daily average of about 7 billion
in the past month.
"We had a bit of a selloff in midday session and late
afternoon, but the fact the S&P 500 managed to set another
record shows how much resistance this market has to geopolitical
overhang that is clearly not over, resistance to bad news," said
Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset
Management in Bedford Hills, New York.
Thursday's milestone marked the S&P 500's fourth record
closing high over the past six sessions.
Weekly applications for U.S. unemployment insurance fell to
323,000, the lowest in three months, a sign of strength in a
labor market that has been hobbled by severe weather. New orders
for U.S. factory goods, however, fell more than expected in
January and shipments also slipped, adding to signs of a recent
slowdown in manufacturing activity.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT), is likely to show job growth in the United States picked
up enough in February to encourage the Federal Reserve to
continue scaling back its monetary stimulus. But the gain was
likely to be tepid, given the unrelentingly harsh winter.
The day's biggest gainers were stocks in basic materials,
financial and industrial sectors, often associated with strong
economic fundamentals. The S&P basic materials index
was up 0.4 percent, the S&P financial index was up 0.7
percent and the S&P industrials index was up 0.6
percent.
But the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 percent, led lower by
Staples, which lost 15.3 percent to $11.35. The largest
U.S. office supplies retailer forecast a decline in sales.
Staples also said it would close up to 225 stores in the United
States and Canada by 2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.71 points or
0.38 percent, to end at 16,421.89. The S&P 500 gained
3.22 points or 0.17 percent, to finish at 1,877.03. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 5.848 points or 0.13 percent, to close
at 4,352.125.
Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia and its
Moscow-backed government set a referendum for 10 days' time on
the decision in a dramatic escalation of the crisis in the
Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula.
U.S. President Barack Obama took steps to punish those
involved in threatening Ukraine while European Union leaders
agreed to suspend visa and investment talks with Russia.
An index of Moscow stocks lost more than 2 percent
after the vote in Crimea, but pared the losses and closed down 1
percent. The rouble weakened 0.3 percent versus the U.S.
dollar. A U.S.-traded Russian ETF fell 1.1 percent to
$23.37.
The European Central Bank decided not to take any action at
its meeting on Thursday because economic and monetary conditions
had not changed enough to warrant it. The euro hit its highest
level against the U.S. dollar since late December.
Among individual stocks, Costco Wholesale Corp
dropped 2.8 percent to $113.26 after the warehouse retailer
reported a bigger-than-expected 15 percent decline in quarterly
profit as unusually deep discounting in the holiday shopping
season hurt margins.