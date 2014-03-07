US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of jobs data, Ukraine eyed

* FireEye shares decline after secondary offering
* Cerberus Capital to buy Safeway; Safeway shares slip
* Futures up: Dow 12 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 set to close a fourth week of
gains in five, ahead of key jobs market data and amid lingering
tensions in Ukraine.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed a warning from
U.S. President Barack Obama over Moscow's military intervention
in Crimea, saying Russia could not ignore calls for help from
Russian speakers in Ukraine.
* After initially piling into assets deemed safe on Monday
as tensions escalated over Crimea, investors have cautiously
returned to stocks across the world. A gauge of global equities
traded near a six-year high while the S&P 500 closed Thursday at
a record.
* U.S. hiring likely picked up enough in February to keep
the Federal Reserve on track in reducing its monetary stimulus.
Payrolls probably increased by 149,000 last month, according to
economists surveyed by Reuters, with the jobless rate holding at
a five-year low of 6.6 percent. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. EST
(1330 GMT).
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 12
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
* Shares of FireEye Inc dropped 4.7 percent to
$85.35 in premarket trading after the network security company
priced the follow-on public offering of 14 million shares of its
common stock at $82 per share.
* Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream
grocery store operator, said after the close on Thursday private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management would acquire the
company in a deal valued at about $9.4 billion. Safeway shares
fell 2.8 percent in premarket trading.