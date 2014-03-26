US STOCKS-Futures rise as Ukraine tensions ease

* West holds off on more severe sanctions against Russia
* Facebook buys Oculus for $2 bln, shares up in premarket
* U.S. unemployment to fall below 6 pct in 2014 -Bullard
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 9.25 pts
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions eased after Western powers
agreed to hold off on more damaging economic sanctions against
Russia unless it went beyond its seizure of Crimea.
* Tensions between the United States and Russia have been a
major market focus in recent sessions, although the issue has
not translated to protracted market losses. Investors have been
concerned about the economic fallout of any escalation in the
biggest East-West conflict since the Cold War, though few U.S.
companies have direct exposure to the region.
* U.S. President Barack Obama said Russian forces would not
be removed militarily from Crimea, although the international
community still didn't recognize Russia's annexation of the
region. Moscow said it was keen to maintain contact with G8
partners.
* Shares of Facebook Inc rose 1 percent to $65.51 in
premarket trading. The social networking giant said late Tuesday
it would buy Oculus VR Inc, a maker of virtual-reality glasses
for gaming, for $2 billion. That follows Facebook's $19 billion
deal to buy WhatsApp in February.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 22
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 9.25 points.
* James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
St. Louis, said the outlook for the U.S. economy was "quite
good," and that he expected the unemployment rate to fall below
6 percent this year.
* In China, a series of weak economic reports have raised
expectations of additional monetary stimulus, though analysts
noted there was limited scope for this.
* Shares in Europe and Asia rose, boosted by the prospect of
more accommodative monetary policies from central banks.
European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann
said Tuesday the ECB was not ruling out buying loans and other
assets from banks to support the euro zone.
* Toyota Motor Corp will buy back up to 1.89
percent of its shares worth up to $3.5 billion in the
automaker's biggest buyback in more than a
decade.
* Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc
late Tuesday priced its initial public offering at the mid-point
of its expected range, valuing the "Candy Crush Saga" maker at
about $7.1 billion despite questions about whether it can
replicate the success of its smartphone smash-hit. King priced
its IPO at $22.50 a share, and the stock is set to debut on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* PVH Corp late Tuesday issued an adjusted full-year
profit forecast that was above expectations.
* In upcoming data, February durable goods, expected to rise
1 percent, will be released at 8:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT). The
March reading on the U.S. services sector from financial data
firm Markit is on tap for release after the market opens.
