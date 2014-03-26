US STOCKS-Wall St lower in volatile trading; tech, materials down

* Facebook buys Oculus for $2 billion; shares fall
* King Digital plunges in trading debut
* Dow off 0.36 pct; S&P off 0.38 pct; Nasdaq off 0.96 pct
(Updates to afternoon trade)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. stocks edged lower in
the afternoon on Wednesday, led by losses in the materials and
technology sectors.
Trading was choppy with U.S. stocks mostly positive in the
morning after U.S. economic data pointed to improving
conditions. But they reversed course in the afternoon as
technology stocks turned sharply lower.
Facebook Inc shares were off more than 5 percent at
$61.71, a day after the social media giant announced it will
acquire two-year-old Oculus VR Inc, a maker of virtual-reality
glasses for gaming, for $2 billion.
A sharp decline in the stock of King Digital Entertainment
Plc, maker of the wildly popular "Candy Crush Saga"
game, also weighed on investor sentiment.
The stock fell nearly 20 percent to $19.64 in its trading
debut on Wednesday after the company's initial public offering
valued it at about $6 billion. King was the most actively traded
stock on the New York Stock Exchange.
The technology sector seemed to be weighing on the market,
contributing to the recent trend of the market opening positive
but seesawing between gains and losses throughout the day, said
Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset
Management in Bedford Hills, New York.
"(The tech sector) is causing a lot of volatility," he said.
The CBOE Volatility index, a widely used gauge of
investor sentiment on Wall Street, rose 3.9 percent to 14.57.
The index usually moves inversely to the S&P 500.
Biotech stocks, which have seen steep declines recently,
extended their losses. The Nasdaq biotechnology index was
down 1.5 percent at 2,464.33.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 59.01
points, or 0.36 percent, at 16,308.87. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.01 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,858.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.74 points, or
0.96 percent, at 4,193.53.
DirectTV shares were up 7.1 percent at $78.39 and
Dish Network Corp shares were up 8.2 percent at $63.02.
Dish Chief Executive Charlie Ergen recently contacted DirecTV
CEO Mike White to discuss a possible tie-up, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
The S&P materials sector was off 1.1 percent, the
biggest decliner among ten S&P sectors. Healthcare stocks ranked
among the strongest of the day, with the S&P healthcare sector
index up 0.4 percent.
Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in
February, ending two straight months of declines. Another report
showed private-sector economic activity accelerated in March at
a faster clip than in February as the services sector picked up,
according to financial data firm Markit's preliminary composite
Purchasing Managers Index.
U.S. President Barack Obama said the United States and the
European Union agreed to work together to prepare possible
tougher economic sanctions in response to Russia's behavior in
Ukraine, including on the energy sector, and to make Europe less
dependent on Russian gas.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)