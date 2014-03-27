US STOCKS-Wall St dips after GDP data, Citigroup shares tumble

* Citigroup shares slump after Fed rejects capital plan
* GDP grew 2.6 pct in Q4; jobless claims unexpectedly drop
* BofA to pay $9.3 bln to settle mortgage bond claims
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to open, adds Morning News Call link)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
as a report showing modest economic growth in the fourth quarter
was not viewed as positive enough to offset lingering
geopolitical uncertainties, with the S&P 500 near record levels.
Markets were also pressured by a steep decline in Citigroup
Inc shares, which suffered their biggest daily drop since
November 2012 after the Federal Reserve rejected the bank's
capital plan.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 percent annual rate
in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said, up from the
2.4 percent pace it estimated last month but slightly under the
2.7 percent analyst forecast. Jobless claims unexpectedly fell
in the latest week, dropping to near a four-month low, the
latest indicator to support a theory that weak data earlier this
year was related to bad weather rather than worsening
fundamentals.
"We need surprisingly good news to jar the market out of its
trading range, and today's data, while respectable, isn't that,"
said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The U.S. and the European Union on Wednesday agreed to
prepare possibly tougher economic sanctions in response to
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea territory.
While Western leaders earlier said they would hold off on
new sanctions unless Moscow takes further destabilizing actions
in the region - which Russian President Vladimir Putin last week
said he wasn't interested in doing - investors are concerned
about the potential fallout of a prolonged conflict.
"Bigger sanctions would inflict damage on Russia, and there
could be a spillover on Europe's economy, especially in the
energy space, which would have a broader impact," said Luschini,
who helps oversee about $63 billion in assets. "This is an
element of concern in a market where we don't have
overwhelmingly good news to trump it."
Citigroup slumped 5.9 percent to $47.18 a day after the Fed
rejected the bank's plan to buy back $6.4 billion of shares and
boost dividends, saying it wasn't sufficiently prepared to
handle a potential financial crisis. A source close to the
matter told Reuters that Citi officials had not expected the
rejection. Shares of Zions Bancorp, which also had its
plan rejected, fell 1.5 percent to $29.76.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.03
points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,225.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,847.71.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.17 points, or
0.36 percent, at 4,158.41.
Equities have been volatile this week, moving on any sign of
easing or rising tensions in the biggest conflict between Russia
and the United States since the Cold War. While data has
supported the market, investors used the uncertainty over
Ukraine to take profits in some of the market's biggest
outperformers, especially in the technology and biotech sectors.
Still, the S&P 500 is about 2 percent away from an all-time
closing high reached earlier this month.
The financial Select Sector SPDR ETF was little
changed on the day, with the weakness from Citigroup countered
by a 1.6 percent rise in Bank of America, which rose
after it agreed to pay $9.3 billion to settle claims that it
sold Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac faulty
mortgage bonds. The settlement helps the bank end one of the
largest legal headaches it still faced from the financial
crisis.
Yum Brands Inc, which has heavy exposure to China,
said its KFC chain was planning an overhaul of its China menu
and launching a publicity drive as it struggled to emerge from
the shadow of a food-safety scare in 2012.
Shares fell 1.6 percent to $72.96.
TriNet Group Inc rose 12.6 percent to $18.05 in its
trading debut a day after it priced its initial public offering
at $16 per share, which valued the cloud-based payroll processor
at about $1.09 billion.
Pending home sales fell 0.8 percent in February, dropping to
their lowest level in more than two years, the National
Association of Realtors said. Analysts were expecting flat sales
in the month.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)