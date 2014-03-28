US STOCKS-Wall St rallies; S&P 500 close to break-even for week

* Markets in broad rally on hopes for China stimulus
* Momentum stocks still in focus; Netflix edges lower
* Dow up 0.6 pct; S&P 500 up 0.7 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors gaining in a broad rally after
two days of losses, on comments from a Chinese official
indicating that the country's government was ready to take steps
to support its slowing economy.
With the day's advance, the Dow turned positive for the
week. The S&P 500 sharply cut its weekly losses and came within
5.12 points of being flat for the week.
The Nasdaq, however, remained on track for a negative week
following an extended period of investors taking profits in some
of the market's biggest outperformers.
"We are seeing a good rebound today, but there are still a
lot of factors that indicate we could be going into a more
sizable correction," said Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial
Research in Austin, Texas.
"Almost everyday this week, we've been seeing a pattern of
the market opening higher and then selling off towards the
close. Some are saying that it's the smart money is selling off
at the end of the day. If we see that pattern again today, that
would be concerning."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 97.78 points or
0.60 percent, to 16,362.01. The S&P 500 gained 12.36
points or 0.67 percent, to 1,861.40. The Nasdaq Composite
added 27.50 points or 0.66 percent, to 4,178.732.
For the week, the Dow was up 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500
was down 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq was down 2.3 percent.
China's Premier Li Keqiang said the government had the
necessary accommodative policies in place and would push ahead
with infrastructure investment.
"We cannot neglect the increasing downward pressure and
difficulties," Li said in a speech on Wednesday, reported by the
Xinhua news agency early on Friday.
The prospect of slowing growth in China, the world's
second-largest economy, has long been a market headwind. Recent
data has pointed to the weakest growth there since the global
financial crisis, raising hopes that Beijing would step in with
support for the economy.
"This could avert a slowdown in China, and any stimulus that
helps growth somewhere should help growth globally," said Jack
Ablin, chief investment officer of BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
In the latest economic data, personal income and consumption
both rose 0.3 percent in February, the latest indication that
weak data earlier this year was due to bad weather rather than
worsening fundamentals.
Red Hat Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings that
beat expectations late Thursday, though the company gave a
full-year profit view that was below forecasts. Red Hat's stock
fell 4.9 percent to $53.36.
The week's losses were concentrated in the Nasdaq as
investors took profit in some of the market's biggest
outperformers, primarily in the Internet and biotech space. Some
analysts say the selloff in "momentum" stocks has yet to run its
course, though this could benefit more value-orientated names. A
move to such companies helped limit the Dow's weekly decline.
One of the more prominent momentum names, Netflix Inc
, continued its downward trend, slipping 0.4 percent to
$362.87. If the online movie rental company's stock closes lower
on Friday, it will have dropped for 16 of the last 18 sessions,
losing about a fifth of its value over that period.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell in March as consumers were less
hopeful about the prospects for the overall economy, according
to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final March
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment. While the
report was up by 0.1 from the preliminary March read, it was
also slightly under expectations.
"Sentiment was off a bit, but still reasonably high, which
is encouraging," Ablin said. "It seems like we're getting past
weather issues, which will allow us to look at fundamentals
again."
As the first quarter draws to a close, trading may be
influenced by "window dressing," when money managers adjust
positions to improve the look of their portfolios.
