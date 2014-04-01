US STOCKS-Wall Street to open higher, manufacturing data on tap

* China manufacturing struggles in March but shows expansion
* ISM, Markit manufacturing on tap
* Medicines Co tumbles after court ruling
* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
(Adds GM, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks were poised for a
modestly higher open on Tuesday, putting S&P 500 on track for a
third straight advance, after the benchmark index closed out its
fifth straight quarter of gains and ahead of data on
manufacturing.
* The S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent for the quarter,
matching its longest quarterly winning streak since 2007, buoyed
by gains Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen soothed
concerns about an earlier-than-expected rate hike.
* Investors will look to data on the manufacturing sector
for an indication of the economy's health after lackluster data
earlier in the year was attributed to a harsh winter. The final
Markit manufacturing PMI for March is due at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345
GMT) and the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing
reading for March is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* ISM is expected to show a reading of 54 versus the prior
53.2. The prior Markit reading came in at 55.5.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 4.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
39 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8.75 points.
* The U.S. Congress will try to establish who is to blame
for at least 13 auto-related deaths over the past decade, as
public hearings begin Tuesday into General Motors Co's
slow response to defective ignition switches in cars. GM shares
slipped 0.3 percent to $34.31 in premarket trading.
* Construction spending data for February is also due at
10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Expectations call for a flat reading
versus a prior gain of 0.1 percent.
* Two surveys showed manufacturing in China struggled in
March, although the official purchasing managers index managed
to show expansion, with activity at smaller, private firms
contracting for a third month. The surveys added to a run of
disappointing Chinese data that has sparked speculation of
imminent government-led stimulus.
* Medicines Co tumbled 13.8 percent to $24.50 in
premarket trading. The company said a federal judge in Delaware
upheld two patents related to Hospira Inc's generic
version of Medicines Co's angiomax product.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)