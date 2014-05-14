US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open; Dow, S&P off closing highs

* S&P 500, Dow coming off record closing highs

* Investors watch struggling small-cap index

* Deere falls in premarket after results, Macy's up

* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 3.6 pts, Nasdaq 7.75 pts (Adds results from Deere and Macy's, details on Yahoo, producer prices)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher with the Dow and S&P 500 both coming off record closing highs.

* The S&P rose above 1,900 for the first time on Tuesday, though it gave up some of its gains in afternoon trading to end barely higher for a third straight day.

* Investors were looking for fresh catalysts to keep the market's momentum going amid mixed readings on the economy from data and corporate earnings, as well as the ongoing threat that the tension between Russia and Ukraine could escalate into further violence.

* Deere & Co shares fell 1.6 percent in premarket trading after the company cut its forecasts for full-year agricultural equipment sales even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Macy's Inc rose 1.2 percent in premarket trading after it reported results and announced a dividend increase of 25 percent.

* Small-cap shares have been in focus lately, with the Russell 2000 index down 1.1 percent on Tuesday, bucking an otherwise positive tone on the day. Some analysts are concerned that persistent weakness in small-caps could spread throughout the market.

* S&P 500 futures fell 3.6 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 17 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.75 points.

* Yahoo Inc bought Blink, a mobile-messaging startup whose app lets users send messages that will self-destruct at a time set by the sender, for an undisclosed amount.

* Sears Holding Corp said it would hire an investment bank to help explore alternatives for its 51 percent stake in Sears Canada. Shares rose 1.3 percent to $43.80 in light premarket trading.

* Fossil Group Inc late Tuesday gave a second-quarter profit outlook that was much lower than expected, pressured by rising costs. Shares fell 6.9 percent to $103.68 in premarket trading.

* U.S. producer prices posted their largest increase in 1-1/2 years in April as the cost of food and trade services surged, hinting at some inflation pressures at the factory gate.

* While the situation in Ukraine has not been a primary market mover this week, investors continue to watch the situation closely. On Tuesday, pro-Russian separatists ambushed Ukrainian troops, killing seven in the heaviest loss of life for government forces in a single clash. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)