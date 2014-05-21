US STOCKS-Wall St to open modestly higher; Fed minutes on tap

BRIEF-Actis portfolio company MédiS Group announces acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
* Fed meeting minutes due out at 2:00 p.m. EDT
* Tiffany climbs in premarket after results
* Lowe's misses expectations, but sales better in May
* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 9.5 pts (Updates prices, adds Target earnings)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 21 Wall Street was set for a modestly higher open on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track to rebound from a broad selloff in the prior session ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* The Fed is scheduled to release the minutes from its late April meeting at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the central bank looked past a dismal reading on first-quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus.
* New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Tuesday inflation should "drift upwards" towards the Fed's 2 percent goal, but a swift climb in inflation was unlikely; Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said the $2.5 trillion in reserves accumulated by banks could be the trigger for more rapid inflation.
* All 10 primary S&P 500 sector indexes fell on Tuesday and nearly three-quarters of Nasdaq-listed names declined, led by losses in the retail sector after disappointing results from Staples and TJX Companies.
* Lowe's Companies edged up 0.1 percent to $45.58 in premarket trade after the world's second-largest home improvement chain said sales picked up in May and it would maintain its full-year sales growth forecast, even as it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures gained 45 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 9.5 points.
* Tiffany & Co jumped 6.5 percent to $93.99 before the opening bell after the jewelry retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast.
* Target Corp reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly profit but showed signs of progress in its efforts to rebuild customer confidence in the wake of a massive theft of payment card data in the United States and a botched expansion into Canada. Shares dipped 0.5 percent to $56.35 in premarket.
* With earnings season nearly completed, Thomson Reuters data showed that of 470 companies in the S&P 500 that reported through Tuesday morning, 68.3 percent topped expectations, above the 63 percent average since 1994 and a 66 percent beat rate for the past four quarters. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Actis portfolio company MédiS group announces the acquisition of Winthrop Pharma Senegal from Sanofi
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the purchase of Banco Panamericano SA shares by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business