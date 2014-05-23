US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record on housing, HP; transports fly

* Hewlett-Packard shares soar after announcing job cuts
* DJ Transportation Average ends at a record high
* CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, at lowest level since March
2013
* Dow up 0.4 pct; S&P 500 up 0.4 pct; Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 23 The S&P 500 closed at a record
high on Friday, buoyed by a rally in housing stocks after
better-than-expected home sales and a jump in Hewlett-Packard
shares a day after the personal computer maker said it would cut
more jobs.
The S&P 500 ended above 1,900, just below a record intraday
high of 1,902.17 set on May 13 and above its record closing high
of 1,897.45 the same day.
Eight of the 10 S&P sector indexes ended higher for the day.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average rose 0.8 percent
to close at a record high, after hitting a lifetime intraday
high of 7,995.39.
Housing stocks ranked among the market's biggest
outperformers, with the housing index up 1.9 percent.
Big tech names like Apple Inc and Amazon
lifted the Nasdaq and helped it outperform the broader market.
Apple shares ended up 1.1 percent at $614.13. Amazon shares
jumped 2.4 percent to $312.24.
Hewlett-Packard jumped 6.1 percent to $33.72. The
stock was among the S&P 500's best performers a day after the
personal computer maker said it may cut as many as 16,000 more
jobs in a major ramp-up of CEO Meg Whitman's years-long effort
to turn the company around and relieve pressure on its profit
margins.
The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, fell 5.6 percent
to end at 11.36, its lowest level since March 2013. Known as
Wall Street's fear index, the VIX is extremely low by historical
standards.
The VIX, at those levels, shows investors' lack of anxiety
and "a certain amount of complacency," said Donald Selkin, chief
market strategist at National Securities in New York.
"The lower the VIX, the more overbought the market gets,
leaving it vulnerable to some kind of setback," Selkin said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.19 points or
0.38 percent, to 16,606.27. The S&P 500 gained 8.04
points or 0.42 percent, to end at 1,900.53, a record. The Nasdaq
Composite added 31.47 points or 0.76 percent, to
4,185.81.
The S&P 500 posted its fifth daily advance out of the past
six sessions, and its first weekly gain out of the past three.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 jumped
1.2 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.3 percent.
A total of 146 stocks on the Big Board and Nasdaq touched
52-week highs, while just 26 issues hit 52-week lows. Two of the
issues hitting 52-week lows on the Nasdaq are exchange-traded
securities that track volatility.
HOUSING, TRANSPORT STOCKS RALLY
Housing stocks rallied for a second day after data from the
Commerce Department showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes
rose more than expected in April and the supply of houses on the
market hit a 3-1/2 year high. A day ago, another report showed
existing home sales rebounded in April.
Shares of Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S.
homebuilder in terms of revenue, shot up 4 percent to $40.54.
The stock of top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc
climbed 4.1 percent to $23.57.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap shares rose 1.1
percent, outperforming the broader S&P 500. The Russell fell
into correction territory last week - defined as a 10 percent
decline from a recent closing high.
Among transportation stocks, about a quarter of the Dow
Jones Transportation Average marked fresh 52-week highs,
including three airlines - Delta, Southwest and
Alaska Air - and two railroads - Norfolk Southern
and Union Pacific.
FedEx shares jumped 1.6 percent to $141.50.
Bucking Friday's modest upswing was Aeropostale,
which slid 24.6 percent to $3.41 after the teen apparel retailer
forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for the current quarter.
Volume was light going into the Memorial Day holiday
weekend, when the U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday.
About 4.6 million shares traded on all U.S. platforms, below
May's average of 5.9 million, according to BATS exchange data.
Two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York
Stock Exchange, while gainers outnumbered decliners on the
Nasdaq Stock Market by a ratio of nearly 3 to 1.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)