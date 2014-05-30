US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after data

* Dow, S&P 500 wrap up four straight months of gains
* Consumer spending dips; inflation below Fed's target, but
rising
* Chicago PMI handily beats forecast
* Big Lots shares jump after results
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 up 0.2 pct; Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 30 The Dow and the S&P 500 edged
up to end at record highs on Friday, wrapping up four straight
months of gains, after mixed economic data gave investors little
reason to rush into stocks.
After the benchmark S&P 500's latest record closing high -
its fourth in the last five sessions - gains may be harder to
come by until the market's direction becomes more clear.
Payrolls data and a European Central Bank meeting will be the
major catalysts next week.
U.S. consumer spending fell for the first time in a year in
April, but the decline probably will not change expectations for
a rebound in growth this quarter. An inflation gauge rose at its
quickest pace since November 2012 while business activity in the
U.S. Midwest rose in May at its strongest pace since October
2013.
"Very mixed signals, which prevents bears from getting
aggressive and keeps bulls in place. It's effectively
forestalled any real significant directional shift to what we've
seen thus far," said Peter Kenny, chief executive officer of
Clearpool Group in New York.
"This is an unusual time and place in the market, in that we
are in a real holding pattern, and the markets are looking for
more in the way of confirmation in the way of economic data that
suggests our economic activity is accelerating."
Equity investors kept an eye on U.S. Treasury yields. The
10-year note's yield rose after the strong Chicago
PMI data, but remained below 2.5 percent, near an 11-month low
hit during Thursday's session.
The low yields helped to bolster dividend-paying stocks.
High-yielding utilities ranked as the best-performing
S&P sector on Friday, up 0.8 percent for the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.43 points or
0.11 percent, to 16,717.17. The S&P 500 gained 3.54
points or 0.18 percent, to 1,923.57. The Nasdaq Composite
fell 5.33 points or 0.13 percent, to 4,242.62.
Friday's gain lifted the Dow above its previous record close
of 16,715.44 set on May 13.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gained
1.2 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.4 percent.
The Dow gained 0.8 percent for May and the S&P 500 rose 2.1
percent, marking the fourth straight month of gains for both
indexes. The Nasdaq, up 3.1 percent, scored its first monthly
gain in three.
Big Lots shares jumped 13.1 percent to $42.44 after
the closeout retailer posted better-than-expected results and
higher sales.
In contrast, shares of apparel retailers Express
and Guess slumped a day after the companies forecast
disappointing profits for the current quarter amid a sluggish
revival in consumer spending. Express shares sank 7.5 percent to
$12.61. Guess fell 5.1 percent to $25.50.
Volume was modest, with about 5.92 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, slightly above the 5.75 billion average for the
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by 1,523 to 1,485. On the Nasdaq, decliners beat
advancers by 1,594 to 1,018.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)