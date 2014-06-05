US STOCKS-Wall St to rise after ECB cuts rates, considers asset purchases

* ECB cuts rates below zero to spur bank lending
* Rite Aid shares slide after outlook
* Sprint agrees to pay about $32 bln for T-Mobile US -
source
* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 5 The S&P 500 was set to extend
its record on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates
to record lows and outlined further monetary policy actions.
* The ECB cut rates including the deposit rate to -0.10
percent and will move further to persuade banks to lend. ECB
head Mario Draghi said the bank's governing council will
intensify preparations related to outright purchases of
asset-backed securities.
* Futures drifted higher after the rate cut and added to
gains on Draghi's remarks, before slightly paring. The euro
dropped against the U.S. dollar and yields on euro zone
government debt fell. Earlier on Thursday, in anticipation of
the ECB move, Spain auctioned 3- and 5-year bonds at record low
yields.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 4 points. Fair value -
a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest
rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract -
indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 44 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 5 points.
* Sprint has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy
T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday, marking further progress in the attempt to
merge the third and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network
operators. Sprint shares were up 2.3 percent in premarket
trading while T-Mobile US rose 0.8 percent.
* Rite Aid shares slid 8.7 percent in heavy
premarket volume after it posted sales and gave an outlook below
expectations.
* Ciena Corp shares jumped 14.5 percent premarket
after the company posted earnings that beat expectations and
gave a revenue outlook above forecasts.
* Further supporting the upward move in futures, the number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose
last week, but the underlying trend continued to point to a
firming labor market.
