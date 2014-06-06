US STOCKS-Jobs report takes Dow, S&P to fresh record highs

* May payrolls report shows pace of hiring remains solid
* Hertz Global falls, to restate financial results
* CBOE Volatility index at lowest level since Feb '07
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at records, after the May
payrolls report provided the latest confirmation of improving
economic conditions.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, ended down 8.1 percent at 10.73, its
lowest level since February 2007.
The VIX, which tends to rise when volatility increases or
the market drops, has been on the decline for months and is well
below its historical average of 20, which some see as a sign
that investors are ignoring concerns that could derail the
rally.
The day's gains were broad and led by cyclical sectors,
which outperform in times of economic expansion. Industrial
shares jumped 1 percent while energy shares
rose 0.8 percent. The only S&P 500 sector that fell was
healthcare, a defensive group, down 0.1 percent.
About 217,000 jobs were added in May, slightly fewer than
expected, while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.3
percent. This was the first time job growth has topped 200,000
for four consecutive months since January 2000.
While the report did not point to spectacular growth, "the
main thing is that the world's biggest economy is moving in the
right direction and slowly gathering momentum," said Marcus
Bullus, trading director of MB Capital.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.17 points or
0.52 percent, to 16,924.28, the S&P 500 gained 8.98
points or 0.46 percent, to 1,949.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.17 points or 0.59 percent, to 4,321.40.
With the day's gains, the S&P 500 marked its sixth record
close in the past seven sessions.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.3
percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.9 percent.
Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc jumped 3.9
percent to $64.11, building on its 6.7 percent rally on Thursday
on the back on strong results, for its biggest weekly gain since
August 2012.
Peabody Energy Corp was the biggest percentage
decliner on the S&P 500, dropping 1.4 percent at $16.34 after
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral."
Hertz Global Holdings Inc tumbled 9.1 percent to
$27.73. The car rental company said it would restate financial
results for the past three years to correct accounting errors.
Novavax Inc was the Nasdaq's most active stock,
down 7.9 percent to $4.17 in heavy volume a day after a public
offering of 25 million common shares was priced at a discount to
its Thursday close.
Trading volume was around 5.27 billion shares on U.S.
exchanges, below last month's average of 5.75 billion, according
to data from BATS Global Markets.
