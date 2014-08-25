US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops 2,000; analysts see more gains ahead

(Updates to midday trading)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The S&P 500 vaulted above 2,000 for the first time on Monday, with financials and biotechnology stocks lifting the benchmark index to a new record as investors bet on equities as a preferred asset over bonds.

The significance of the milestone was more psychological than fundamental, and it represents the cumulation of a six-year rally that has boosted retirement accounts for Americans from Wall Street to Main Street, though the gains have largely benefited wealthier Americans. On a total-return basis the S&P 500 has more than tripled from its 2009 low hit during the financial crisis. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)