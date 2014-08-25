版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二 00:29 BJT

US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops 2,000; analysts see more gains ahead

(Updates to midday trading)

* Biotechs lead S&P above milestone 2,000

* Hope for European stimulus lifts financials

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 25 The S&P 500 vaulted above 2,000 for the first time on Monday, with financials and biotechnology stocks lifting the benchmark index to a new record as investors bet on equities as a preferred asset over bonds.

The significance of the milestone was more psychological than fundamental, and it represents the cumulation of a six-year rally that has boosted retirement accounts for Americans from Wall Street to Main Street, though the gains have largely benefited wealthier Americans. On a total-return basis the S&P 500 has more than tripled from its 2009 low hit during the financial crisis. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐