US STOCKS-S&P 500 tops 2,000; analysts see more gains ahead

* Biotechs lead S&P above milestone 2,000
* Hope for European stimulus lifts financials
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The S&P 500 vaulted above 2,000
for the first time on Monday, with financials and biotechnology
stocks lifting the benchmark index to a new record as investors
bet on equities as a preferred asset over bonds.
The significance of the milestone was more psychological
than fundamental, and it represents the cumulation of a six-year
rally that has boosted retirement accounts for Americans from
Wall Street to Main Street, though the gains have largely
benefited wealthier Americans. On a total-return basis the S&P
500 has more than tripled from its 2009 low hit during the
financial crisis.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)