US STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of manufacturing data

* Compuware climbs in premarket; near deal to sell itself
* Exelixis tumbles after cancer drug fails study; to cut
jobs
* Dollar General ups Family Dollar bid
* EU to decide on new Russia sanctions by Friday
* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Tuesday, after the S&P 500 closed out its best month
since February, ahead of reports on the manufacturing sector.
* Investors will eye the final August reading on the
manufacturing sector from financial data firm Markit at 9:45
a.m. (1345 GMT).
* At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management's August reading on manufacturing will be released.
Expectations call for manufacturing to dip slightly to 56.8 from
the 57.1 in July. Also due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) is
construction spending data for July.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.75 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 18 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 7 points.
* The benchmark S&P index gained 3.8 percent in August, its
best month since a 4.3 percent climb in February. However, the
monthly average volume of 5.24 billion was the lowest of the
year, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
* Exelixis shares plunged 51.2 percent to $2.02
before the opening bell after the company said on Monday it
would cut about 70 percent of its workforce after its
experimental prostate cancer drug cabozantinib failed a
late-stage study.
* Dollar General Corp raised its bid for Family
Dollar Stores Inc by 2 percent to $80 per share, or $9.1
billion, and warned it may turn hostile and appeal directly to
shareholders if the new offer was rejected. Family Dollar shares
gained 0.8 percent to $80.45 in premarket.
* Compuware jumped 14.4 percent to $10.70 in
premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported the company is
near a deal to sell itself.
* Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini told the
European Parliament that European Union governments will decide
on a package of new sanctions against Russia by Friday, calling
for "the strongest possible response."
* European shares rose, with French industrial group Legrand
outperforming in response to a broker upgrade, but
European stock markets remained within a tight range as
investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision
later this week.
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. Labor Day
holiday robbed markets of momentum, while action was also
tempered by persistent geopolitical concerns and anemic
manufacturing surveys in Asia and Europe showing pockets of
weakness in the global economy.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)